Seth Meyers is opening up about a revealing interview with Jennifer Lawrence in which she shared that she once had a crush on him when he anchored "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live.

The late-night host recently sat down for a chat on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, and Stern asked Meyers about the interview -- which happened seven years ago -- when Lawrence admitted that she had planned to ask Meyers out on a date when she had hosted Saturday Night Live in 2013.

"I was very flattered. And my wife was so happy," he quipped. "She said, 'I'm so happy Jennifer Lawrence told you that story. I'm so happy you have that in your back pocket every single day.'"

Lawrence hosted during season 38 of SNL and revealed to Meyers several years later that she spent the week flirting with him, and was going to give him her number until someone let her know that he was engaged.

Meyers went on to marry Alexi Ashe, and the couple share three children. Lawrence, meanwhile, married art gallery director Cooke Maroney in October 2019, and they welcomed their first child in February 2022.

However, looking back at the Saturday Night Live episode in question, Meyers said, "Well, I was engaged, so I would never have a flirt radar up. but I feel never had the bandwidth to flirt with anyone, even when I was single."

"So many of the most charming, beautiful, intelligent women came through the show," Meyers continued, but he never had the energy or time to be interested in flirting.

"I also feel like I was always filthy and sweaty and stressed," Meyers added with a laugh. "[So] I mostly just think it reflects poorly on Jennifer Lawrence's taste."

Looking back at his experiences on SNL, he also remembered the time Taylor Swift pulled double duty as both host and musical guest back in 2009.

"She came to us and said, 'I wrote a song for the opening monologue,'" Seth reflected. "So, we brought Taylor in Lorne’s office … [and] she sings this song, which is not only a beautiful song by a beautiful singer, it's a perfect SNL monologue. Fully formed."

"To this day, I've [never] had a moment like that where someone brings you a fully gift-wrapped present and it's exactly what you need it to be," he added.

Meyers joked that he should have followed up Taylor's monologue pitch by telling her, "'Now Taylor, just for you, I want [you to] read what we had written for you, just so you know how much f**king worse [our pitch] was.'"

