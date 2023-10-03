Seth Meyers' return to late night was a family affair. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host told ET on Tuesday that his younger son seemed especially excited for his dad to head back to the office.

"My 5-year-old said the sweetest thing today," Meyers told ET's Rachel Smith. "He said, 'How was your show last night?' So he was actually aware, which I'm shocked that there's any awareness that I do anything."

Meyers shares three children with his wife, Alexi -- 7-year-old Ashe, 5-year-old Axel and 2-year-old Adelaide.

The proud dad returned to his Late Night desk on Monday night after five months off the air during the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

"I wanted to take a moment to say how grateful I am to be back here with you tonight," he said on Monday night. "I never take this show for granted. But being away from it for as long as I've been away from it really hits home how much I love having this as a workplace."

To ET, Meyers said his writers' room reunion was much celebrated, even if it came with a bit of an adjustment.

"The part that you forget how to do is actually just talk to people," Meyers said of his return to the show's writers' room. "I felt like the first night I was yelling very loud, I haven't been in a room with that many people in a long time."

Nevertheless, Meyers added the return was still "a delight," and that the team had wasted no time in getting back into the swing of things. "It does come back very quickly," he said.

Meyers didn't host any guests his first night back, instead opting for an extended version of his fan-favorite segment, "A Closer Look." For night two, he'll host Tracy Morgan and MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

With Hollywood's actors still on strike, all talk shows are still left to be more creative in identifying guests.

"We're lucky, in some cases where SAG actors have non-SAG work that they can promote," Meyers said. "We're trying to find as many of those guests as possible, and also journalists, authors, musicians. We've always tried to have a wide breadth of guests on this show, so we're trying to go back to that bucket now."

As for Monday's show, Meyers said it was easy to find his rhythm in focusing on the daily news. "Even though we thought we could cover five months, we also had a lot of news that happened Monday afternoon and we do feel like the role of our show is to cover the day's news so as much as we thought it would be a catch-up, we ended up mostly talking about things in the last few days."

Meyers added that his show can sometimes be more focused on Washington, D.C. than Hollywood's celebrities, noting that he won't "go near" the budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce which has dominated the news this week.

"I'm happy for them both," he quipped, saying he had nothing else to say beyond the fact that "they're both lovely people, I think it's going to last forever and I wish them the best and I want to go to that wedding."

