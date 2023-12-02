Emma Stone made Saturday Night Live 'herstory' over the weekend when she took the stage as host for the fifth time, and subsequently became the youngest ever member of the show's prestigious "Five-Timers Club."

The 35-year-old Oscar Winner came out for her monologue with a broad smile and explained how excited she was to be back as the night's guest emcee.

"It's my fifth time hosting SNL, and it has always been my favorite show, and since I started hosting, it's also become just a huge part of my life," Stone explained. "I have made so many memories here and so many friends, and I even met my husband at SNL."

"I know he's pretty camera shy. He's not a performer, but it's such a special night for us, I would love for the cameras to cut to him if that's okay?" Stone continued, as the cameras cut away to executive producer Lorne Michaels instead. "I love you so much, honey! Thank you!"

In reality, Stone is married to SNL segment director Dave McCary. The pair began dating in 2017, shortly after her third time hosting in December 2016.

Stone continued her monologue by explaining how honored she is to be joining the Five-Timers Club, when she was surprised by SNL alum and fellow club member Tina Fey, decked out in the traditional club smoking jacket.

"Emma, welcome to the Five-Timers Club. At 35 years old, you are officially the youngest member," Fey shared. "I am the second youngest, at 53. But you're going to love it in there! A few years ago, they even added a whole women's section. It was actually Candice Bergen's idea."

At the mention of her name, Bergen -- rocking her own smoking jacket -- stepped out onto stage to a roar of cheering.

" Wow! Candice, you created the Five-Timers Club women' section?" Stone asked. "What's it like in there?"

"It's got everything! Showers, a locker room, a big portrait with the eyes cut out so Martin Short can peek in," Bergen shared. "The women's section started out as a small, quiet place to cry, but over the years, it became a big luxurious place to cry."

As Bergen and Fey brought out Emma's very own smoking jacket, Bergen said, "Emma, this is your day. You're part of SNL herstory!"

"Thank you. This is amazing. This honestly, this has been a dream of mine since I was a kid," Stone said, getting genuinely choked up. "And it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys. Thank you."

"Is this a joint?" she added, pulling one from her pocket.

"Oh, that must be Woody Harrelson's jacket," Bergen said.

"There's also a vaccine card in here," Stone added, pulling another paper from the pocket.

"Oh, then it's definitely not Woody's," Fey quipped, before they moved on with the show's introduction.

It was a fun, sweet monologue that allowed Stone to bask in a truly significant accomplishment, 13 years after she first hosted the show on Oct. 23, 2010.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

