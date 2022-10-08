News

Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary React to Getting Booed at Padres-Mets Game

By Miguel A. Melendez‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
28:40

Emma Stone Engaged! 5 Things to Know About Her Fiance Dave McCary

01:01

Jimmy Kimmel Praises Quinta Brunson After Her Big Emmys Win (Exc…

01:33

Gabrielle Union Shares 'Bring It On' Sequel Update at Hollywood …

03:27

'The Talk's Sheryl Underwood on Her 90-Lb. Weight-Loss and Seaso…

03:00

Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…

05:01

Tim Allen on Bringing Back 'The Santa Clause' and Daughter Joini…

02:02

'The Mandalorian's Amy Sedaris Reacts to Fan Love for Her Charac…

10:38

Emmys 2022: All the Must-See Moments

03:49

Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility to Treat ‘Overall Health…

02:00

Naomi Watts Reacts to Bestie Nicole Kidman’s Viral AMC Intro (Ex…

01:50

Behind the Scenes of the 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawaii' Crossover (Ex…

01:21

Why George Clooney’s Movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Moved UK Premier…

01:22

Elton John and Harry Styles Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth Durin…

09:05

King Charles Delivers First Speech After Queen Elizabeth's Death

01:58

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Reunite at D23 Legends Awards

01:00

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Son Charlie's Acting Career and Te…

02:10

Beyoncé’s Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party: Kim Kardashian, Drak…

02:43

Elisabeth Moss Explains Alexis Bledel’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Exit (…

02:03

Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried Feels Like a Knight in Her Armored A…

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, had the best reaction to getting booed after they were shown on the jumbotron. They made a toast!

The Oscar winner and McCary were spotted Friday night at Citi Field for Game 1 of the Wild Card series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Stone and McCary are big fans of the Friars, and they put their fandom on display -- and quite possibly their safety at risk! -- by wearing classic Padres bomber jackets. 

Well, Mets fans weren't having it, because as soon as Stone and McCary appeared on the jumbotron, the boisterous crowd showered them with a chorus of boos. Not to worry, Stone and McCary took the dig in stride. Check that, they seemed to take it as a badge of honor, as they raised their drinks as if to toast, before McCary took a drink out of his beverage while Stone indulged on some white wine.

The couple had plenty of reasons to celebrate, as the Padres clobbered the Mets, 7-1.

While Stone and McCary didn't get a warm welcome in Queens, Padres CEO Erik Greupner made sure to let the couple know that they're always welcome in San Diego. Greupner took to Twitter and posted a photo of Stone donning the bomber jacket. He wrote, "Style, grace and good taste...Emma is always welcome @PetcoPark."

Stone and McCary tend to keep a low profile, but America's favorite pastime always seems to draw them to the ballpark. The couple posed for a rare photo together last year at the Dodgers-Padres game, alongside TV analyst Mark Grant and play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo.

"La La Land...Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her husband, David McCary, for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress," Grant captioned a pic of himself with the couple. 

No word if Stone and McCary will attend Game 2 on Saturday night with the Mets on the brink of playoff elimination.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Stone Wears One of Her Wedding Dresses to 2022 Met Gala

Andrew Garfield Lied to Ex Emma Stone About the 'Spider-Man' Movie

Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Pose for Rare Photos Together

Related Gallery

 