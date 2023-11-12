Adam Driver had some choice words for one attendee at a recent screening of his new film, Ferrari, during a Q&A after the movie.

While taking questions from the audience, Driver, 39, responded "f**k you," to one critic who said he found the movie to be "cheesy."

In a video posted to the social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- the unidentified film festival attendee gives his opinion on the movie before asking if the actor agrees with him.

"What do you think about crash scenes -- that they looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?" the audience member asks Driver in the now-viral video.

Driver -- who is seen seated at the front of the theater with a mic in his hand -- takes a brief pause before giving his blunt response.

"F**k you, I don't know," Driver says in the video, causing the audience members to gasp and laugh.

"Next question, please," the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor says.

The Q&A took place at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland on Sunday. The film festival is primarily known for being cinematography-oriented.

Online, the majority of social media users supported the House of Gucci actor's response to what the internet deemed a "rude" question and comment from the audience member.

"Normalize this response to stupid Q&A questions," wrote X user @CinemaJoe while quoting the video.

"My man," responded Knives Out director Rian Johnson.

Driver has been on a months-long press tour to promote Ferrari, which has already given him Oscar buzz after debuting at the Venice International Film Festival in August to a raucous six-minute standing ovation.

The biopic, directed by Heat and The Last of the Mohicans director Michael Mann, tells the story of Italian racing legend and car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari.

The movie is based on Brock Yates' 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine and also stars Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey and Noomi Rapace.

Ferrari races into theaters Dec. 25.

