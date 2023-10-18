Adam Driver is embodying another legendary Italian businessman in Michael Mann's upcoming film, Ferrari.

The biopic, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in August, tells the story of Italian racing legend and car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari.

Based on Brock Yates' 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine, the film begins its telling of Ferrari's story in 1957. He and wife Laura (Penelope Cruz) are mourning the death of their only son, Alfredo, known as "Dino," who died the year prior from muscular dystrophy.

Ferrari is also entangled with his mistress, Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley), with whom he shares another son, Piero, who will become one of his principal heirs.

And then there is perhaps the most complicated relationship of all: Ferrari's devotion to his struggling automotive brand. Financially unstable, Ferrari pushes his team of drivers to the limit to win the upcoming 1957 Mille Miglia race across Italy -- which will ultimately end in tragedy.

Watch the full trailer below:

Ferrari is in theaters Dec. 25.

RELATED CONTENT: