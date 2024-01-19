Felix has spoken! Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is well aware of the new candles based off his now infamous bathtub scene in the critically acclaimed Emerald Fennell movie.

"Yes, Cailee [Spaeny], my co-star from Priscilla, actually sent me the videos of people doing this. I want to know who's making the money?" Eldordi, 26, quipped during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Of course, host Fallon whipped out the "Jacob Elordi's Bathwater" candle for Elordi to take a whiff. But before he did, the Aussie actor jokingly pretended to slurp up some of the candle as Fallon and the audience cracked up.

"It smells like a washing room, like detergent. Yeah, it's not bad," Elordi quipped of the candle's sent.

'The Tonight Show'/YouTube

ET's Kevin Frazier also caught up with Elordi's Priscilla co-star Cailee Spaeny at the Golden Globes where she also smelled the infamous candle.

"It slightly terrifies me. I can't believe this is a thing," Spaeny told ET, laughing. "I don't even know how I should react. It smells really nice."

Spaeny, who played Priscilla Presley to Elordi's Elvis Presley, admitted that watching some of the more scandalous scenes in Saltburn made her uncomfortable.

"I don't know. Oh my god. Oh my god, he's my friend, I couldn't, I can't! This is too weird. I had to close my eyes in some of those parts in Saltburn," she said. "This is one of my best friends doing these things. I can't unsee this right now."

Saltburn recently received five BAFTA nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Elordi.

