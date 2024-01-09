In the wake of Prime's 2023 film Saltburn, a movie that has taken the internet by storm for its daring and raunchy content, it seems that the sparks between on-screen actors Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan might be more than just showbiz.

One particular steamy scene from the film has now given rise to an unexpected phenomenon: the creation of a best-selling candle.

The romantic scene, featuring Keoghan and Elordi's bathtub water, has left fans eager to know more about the actors' real-life relationship. Social media erupted when the duo leaned in for a near-kiss at the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn, sending fans into a frenzy. Although the two did not actually smooch, the electrifying chemistry between them has fueled speculation.

In a recent interview with GQ, Keoghan addresses the rumors about him and Elordi, stating, "It ain’t just for the cameras and the premieres. I’m really flirtin'." The Irish actor continues, revealing a surprising depth to his relationship with Elordi, "Me and Jacob -- he’s like a brother to me, honestly."

Jason Nocito/GQ

Keoghan explains that comfort is the key to their closeness, noting, "I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, 'Oh, don’t come near me' – it’s like, I’m comfortable. When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy."

Despite the closeness, Keoghan emphasizes that this level of comfort was not something he expresses with everyone and it doesn't reflect his teenage friendships. He chuckles, saying, "Yeah, no," when asked if his friendship with Elordi mirrored any of his teen relationships.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

"I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein' lads. We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself," Keoghan adds.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

While on the subject of comfortability, Keoghan touches on going fully nude in Saltburn and no longer being looked at as a boy.

Jason Nocito/GQ

"It’s nice, man," he says. "It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin' freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it. It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice."

"My prettiness didn’t get me this far," he says, but he’s aware that being someone audiences want to look at "opens up other lanes for me—it’s part of the leading man thing."

