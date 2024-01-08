Rosamund Pike turned lemons into lemonade at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday, the Saltburn actress, 44, attended the 81st annual awards show, where she turned heads in an all-black, lace look. Pike accessorized her ensemble with a dramatic black veil over a sleek bun, but it turns out, the fascinator wasn't just meant to be a fashion statement.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Pike revealed the real reason behind her headwear. "It's a protective veil," she said. "Well, I had an accident over Christmas, actually. I had a skiing accident and I had to think. Not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January.”

The star revealed that on Dec. 26 her face was "entirely smashed up" due to the accident. Luckily, Pike said it's since "healed," but she said to herself, "I need to do something."

Pike was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her portrayal of Elspeth Catton in Saltburn alongside Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, though she ultimately lost out to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in The Holdovers.

Getty Images

While at the ceremony, the actress spoke with ET and addressed the speculation that she's set to play Natalia's adoptive mother, Kristine Barnett, in an upcoming project.

"No, it's not true," Pike told ET. "Unless someone's talking about me I don't know."

Pike also reflected on her time working with Saltburn director Emerald Fennell.

"It's a journey inside Emerald Fennell's amazing imagination," she told ET. "And, you know, she sort of took us and chewed us up and spat us up and we loved every minute of it."

Up next, Pike is set to start alongside Matthew Rhys in the Babak Anvari-directed psychological thriller Hallow Road.

RELATED CONTENT: