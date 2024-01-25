Justin Timberlake Announces New 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Justin Timberlake is returning to his music roots -- first he announced a new single, off a new album, and now he's revealed that he's hitting the road.

Timberlake sat down with his longtime friend Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show, where he opened up about his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, and the album's debut single, "Selfish."

Toward the end of their sit-down chat, Fallon pressed Timberlake and asked if there was anything else he'd like to announce.

An aloof Timberlake pretended not to understand what Fallon was suggesting, until finally nonchalantly confirming, "Oh, yeah, I'm going on tour."

In his new single "Selfish," which dropped on Thursday morning, The 42-year-old performer sings about feeling a little jealousy when it comes to the person he loves.

"So if I get jealous. I can't help it. I want every bit of you. I guess I'm selfish. It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it/when you're out looking like you do. But you can't hide it," he croons.

Along with the single's release came a video that sees Timberlake behind the scenes of a production while he sings the song. Ultimately, he ends up on stage dancing.

Timberlake's latest single is the first off his newly-announced sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, which he announced will be released on March 15. This is Timberlake's first album since 2018's Man of the Woods.

"Selfish" is set to get its first live televised performance this weekend, as Timberlake is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, hosted by his The Social Network co-star, Dakota Johnson.

RELATED CONTENT: