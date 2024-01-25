Justin Timberlake released his first solo single since 2018 -- and he's bringing soulful JT back!

On Thursday, Timberlake dropped the first song off his upcoming album, "Selfish." The 42-year-old performer sings about feeling a little jealousy when it comes to the person he loves.

"So if I get jealous. I can't help it. I want every bit of you. I guess I'm selfish. It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it/when you're out looking like you do. But you can't hide it," he croons.

Along with the single's release came a video that sees Timberlake behind the scenes of a production while he sings the song. Ultimately, he ends up on stage dancing.

"The video, directed by Bradley J. Calder brings the introspectiveness of the song to life by pulling back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It’s a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person," a statement about the music video reads.

Timberlake's latest single is the first off his newly-announced sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, which he announced will be released on March 15.

"Selfish" is the first solo single by the GRAMMY-winning musician since 2018's Man of The Woods. Prior to the song's release, Timberlake teased it for the crowd during his hometown performance at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday.

On Thursday, the "Like I Love You" singer spoke to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, where he teased his latest project.

"I think there are moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there's a lot of f*****g fun on this album," he shared. "I think that's where I came up with the album title, with everything I thought it was. I was playing it for people around me. They're like, 'Oh, this sounds like everything we know you for.' And then another friend of mine was like, 'Oh, this sounds like everything I thought I wanted from you.' It was like that sort of phrase, in one way or another, was in the air. And I thought to myself about how some of the songs are more introspective and some of them are more what I think people know me for."

Timberlake's latest music news comes after he reunited with *NSYNC for their first single together in 20 years. In September, Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited for "Better Place," which was the single for the Trolls Band Together film.

Timberlake also reunited over the summer with super producer Timbaland and Nelly Furtado for the single "Keep Going Up." The pop superstar also linked up with Coco Jones for the remix of her GRAMMY-nominated single, "ICU."

"Selfish" is set to get it's first live televised performance this weekend, as Timberlake is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, hosted by his The Social Network co-star, Dakota Johnson.

