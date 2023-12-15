No disrespect, JT doesn't mean no harm.

Justin Timberlake is making his return to the stage almost two months after his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears, released her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me.

The 42-year-old singer hit the stage for the opening night of the Fountainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday night, and had a two-word caveat before performing his breakup anthem, "Cry Me a River," which is rumored to be about Spears.

In clips circulating on TikTok, a tuxedo-clad Timberlake says, "No disrespect," before starting into the opening chords of the 2002 song.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002, with the song coming out the year of their breakup. In the subsequent music video, a woman resembling Spears is unfaithful to Timberlake.

Spears addressed her tumultuous romance with Timberlake in her memoir, and wrote that she got pregnant with his child and had "excruciating" pain during an at-home abortion.

She also spoke about Timberlake breaking up with her via text, writing, "I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood."

Spears admitted to making out with dancer Wade Robson while she was dating Timberlake, but said this came after many rumors that Timberlake had, in turn, cheated on her.

For his Vegas performance, Timberlake got a lot of celebrity support, including his wife, Jessica Biel, who attended the show and posed with the hitmaker in glam Instagram shots.

"On our suit and tie s**t ♥️," Biel captioned the pics.

Timberlake also shared some photos with Biel, writing, "I could never walk a mile in her shoes but, you know it’s been a good night when I’m carrying the heels home."

Kim Kardashian, Cher, Tom Brady, Lenny Kravitz and a slew of other celebrities were also in the audience at the show.

