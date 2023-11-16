Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel put on a united front as they hit the red carpet to attend a special screening of Trolls Band Together on Wednesday. The marked their first public appearance since the bombshell release of Britney Spears' The Woman in Me memoir, in which she wrote about her past relationship with the singer.

Timberlake and Biel stood proudly together, squarely facing the cameras with their hands interlocked. They each wore black monochromatic looks with fun detailing, while Timberlake accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. The pair offered up some fun poses, as well, flashing big smiles and gazing at each other.

The event was held at the famed TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, with Timberlake's Trolls co-stars, Anna Kendrick, Ron Funches, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Eric André and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, in attendance. Timberlake was also joined on the carpet by his *NSYNC bandmates -- JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick -- as the group recently reunited to release their first original song in 20 years, "Better Place," for the film.

Universal Pictures' Trolls Band Together hits theaters on Nov. 17.

A source recently told ET that Biel, 41, and Timberlake, 42, have "been focusing on their relationship and family as always," following the release of his ex's book, in which Spears claimed that Timberlake cheated on her, broke up with her via text, and alleged that she got an abortion after getting pregnant with his baby. ET previously reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment on the allegations.

"It has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye," the source says, "but they are making sure to be there for each other and continuing to move forward."

Following the allegations against him, the source says that the *NSYNC alum's "main priority is Jessica," noting that he "always wants her to feel taken care of and supported."

"He feels awful that Jessica has to deal with things from so long ago from his past in the present," the source says of Timberlake, who recently turned off his Instagram comments. "He has evolved so much from the person he was in his late teens and early twenties, just like everyone does, and wants to continue to grow."

Despite the media attention Spears' The Woman in Me has garnered for Timberlake, the source says that "he supports Britney's choice to share her story and only wants the best for her."

Unique Nicole/WireImage

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, there has been much speculation surrounding the *NSYNC reunion and what may be next for the beloved band.

"As you get older in life you start to realize certain things of what's important, or what you may miss, or feelings that you've had before that you may never have again until later on in life... I think that's what we felt like in the studio," Fatone told ET last month of recording "Better Things." "I think all of us felt like this is the right time to do it... After that, who knows? It was one of those things like, let's see what happens."

For his part, Fatone said he'll "never say never as far as us getting back together, as far as a tour is concerned."

"This is the first step, people, so we don't know what's gonna happen after," he said. "It's almost like I took you out on a date, we're gonna hang out a little, we don't know if we're actually gonna go out for the next date or just get married and kick it, we don't know yet... Basically the five of us got together, we had dinner. We haven't slept with each other yet, but you never know."

