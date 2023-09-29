NSYNC Releases 'Better Place,' First New Single in 20 Years: Listen!

*NSYNC is back, baby. The iconic boy band released their first new single in 20 years on Friday and, true to form, it's an infectious pop banger.

The upbeat anthem begins with melodic whistling before Justin Timberlake's vocals take over.

"It's some kinda love / it's some kinda fire / I'm already up / but you lift me higher," Timberlake sings. "You know I'm not wrong / You know I'm not lying / We do it better / Yeah, we do it better, yeah"

JC Chasez then chimes in as the tempo picks up.

"I don't mind if the world spins faster / The music's louder / The waves get stronger," he croons. "I don't mind if the world spins faster, faster, faster."

Timberlake brings the funk on the chorus, delivering his signature falsetto. "Just let me take you better place / I'm gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah if you let me show the way / I'm so excited to see you excited."

The song is featured on the soundtrack for Timberlake's upcoming film, Dreamworks Animation's Trolls Band Together. The soundtrack, which was executive produced by Timberlake and Mike Elizondo, will be released in full on Oct. 20 and includes music from artists including Kid Cudi, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Trolls star Anna Kendrick, among others. See the full track listing below.

Trolls Band Together, the film, will hit theaters on Nov. 17.

The *NSYNC reunion, which also includes members Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, is fitting for the project. In Trolls Band Together, Timberlake's character Branch is revealed to have once been part of a boyband phenomenon called BroZone.

*NSYNC publicly reunited earlier this month at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where the group presented a star-struck Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Video.

"It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true," Bass later told ET. "I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts."

Amid an overwhelming public outcry for the group to hit the road together, Bass clarified that there's no definitive plans for a reunion tour or special as of now.

"I've been telling the fans, like, we don't have solid plans right now. Because, you know, we're waiting for the strike to end we've got things to do," Bass said. "But [the fans are] definitely shaping our future."

Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track List:

Better Place (from Trolls Band Together) - *NSYNC Perfect - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan Let's Get Married - Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches Watch Me Work - Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola Vacay Island - Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor BroZone’s Back - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick Lonely People - Troye Sivan Hustle Dimension - Joseph Shirley It Takes Two - Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi Mount Rageous - Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola Better Place (Family Harmony) - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello Better Place (Reunion) - *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi Family - Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan 9 to 5 - Zosia Mamet

