After coming together once again at the 2023 MTV VMAs, Lance Bass is still in awe of how special it felt to reunite with his *NSYNC bandmates on stage, to the massive cheer of the crowd.

Bass walked the red carpet on night one of this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, and he spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about the unforgettable experience of joining together at the VMAs.

"It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true," Bass shared with a smile. "I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts."

"I blame Taylor Swift," he added with a laugh, in reference to how the group's reunion culminated in presenting a star-struck Swift with the award for Best Pop Video. "I think she she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the *NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami. And I think it's been so fun!"

Bass was joined on stage by bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and Chris Kirkpatrick when they handed Swift her award, and the celebrated songstress couldn't contain her excitement as being near the pop icons.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said of her award, telling the group. "I have your dolls! You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much"

And the singer spoke for *NSYNC fans everywhere when she speculated what the reunion might mean for the group's future: "They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is!"

Although, despite the public outcry, Bass says there's no definitive plans for a reunion tour or special as of now.

"I've been telling the fans, like, we don't have solid plans right now. Because, you know, we're waiting for the strike to end we've got things to do," Bass said. "But [the fans are] definitely shaping our future."

That being said, the group did recently record their first original song in over 20 years, "Better Place," for the upcoming soundtrack for the upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together -- the third film in the Trolls franchise, which featured the voice acting talents of Timberlake himself.

Earlier this month, Timberlake took to Instagram and gave his followers a behind-the-scenes look at the studio session in which they laid down the track.

"It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together," Bass recalled of the recording session. "Back in March, we decided to you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed."

"But there was there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment," he continued. "Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right."

Fans will get a chance to listen to the group's song when it drops on Sept. 29, well ahead of the release of Trolls Band Together on Nov. 17. Check out the video below to hear more about the band's recent reunion.

