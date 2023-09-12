The wait is finally over. *NSYNC reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in 10 years on Tuesday night in Newark, New Jersey!

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone offered fans an incredible preview when J.T. took to Instagram and posted a short video of the group in an elevator at Prudential Center. He captioned the post, "So five guys walk into an elevator."

The "Bye Bye Bye" singers channeled their inner '90s suave look with stylish suits over a T-shirt. Their reunion was so monumental, host Nicki Minaj implored the crowd to bring down the noise to a hush and soak up the historic moment. The crowd then lost their collective minds after Minaj announced the group. The quintet slowly walked out and relished the boisterous crowd's adulation, prompting Timberlake to bow down. Then came one of the sweetest moments of the night.

After announcing Taylor Swift as the Best Pop Video winner for her hit "Anti-Hero," Swift had a super fan girl moment with the iconic group standing right next to her.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said of her award, telling the group. "I have your dolls! You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much."

Swift was referring to the quintet reuniting for the third installment of DreamWorks' animated film Trolls. And before fans get a load of that, they got a load of this reunion, marking their first reunion since the 2013 VMAs.

Their mere presence had just about everyone wondering if they were going to shock the world with a surprise performance, including Swift!

"They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is," Swift told the crowd with NSYNC standing next to her.

Here's every cool NSYNC reunion moment at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

