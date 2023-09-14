Justin Timberlake shared a new video of him casually hanging with the fellas of NSYNC and working on their first new single in decades!

In a new video shared on Instagram, Timberlake gives his followers a behind-the-scenes look at his, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick's studio session working on "Better Place," from the upcoming Trolls: Band Together soundtrack.

"When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special. Better Place is coming 9/29 🙏🏻 LOVE Y’ALL," Timberlake wrote.

The video starts with a sentimental moment, led by the "Sexyback" singer as he tells his former bandmates how important the moment is.

"So many stars aligned, that's why I hit y'all. I was like, 'Hey, something came up.'" he says. "If we do this song, it's a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song."

"Who's ready for a reunion?" someone asks.

The video continues with Timberlake sitting behind the sound board and reacting as each member lays down his vocals for the track. Giving the fans a taste of what's to come, the song plays in the background.

"Sounds good, sounds like it's finished," Kirkpatrick says, giving the song his seal of approval.

Bass then reminds the room how long it's been since they made music.

"That's the first NSYNC song finished in 23 years," he says.

Ending the video on a sweet note, Timberlake and Fatone embrace, as Fatone uses the moment to make a joke.

Bringing the emotions back, Timberlake tells his friends, "Listen, man, I love you guys That sh*t is epic."

NSYNC has been tearin' up their fans hearts all week with their reunion. On Wednesday, it was announced that "Better Place" will be in support of the upcoming film, Trolls: Band Together. The popular animated franchise features Timberlake as the voice of Branch.

The song is a particularly appropriate choice for the upcoming film, which revolves around the reuniting of a Troll boyband, BroZone, who come back together after years of estrangement.

Fans learned about the new song one day after Timberlake reunited with Chasez, Bass, Fatone and Kirkpatrick onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday. The brief (yet iconic) moment was the first time the group hit the stage together since 2013, when they performed during Timberlake's Video Vanguard performance.

"Better Place" drops Sept. 29. Trolls: Band Together hits theaters Nov. 17.

