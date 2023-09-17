Joey Fatone is still reeling from the fun and long-awaited *NSYNC reunion that went down at the 2023 MTV VMAs last Tuesday.

Fatone, 46, appeared at '90s Con Florida on Sunday as part of a pop music panel discussion -- alongside The Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough and AJ McLean, as well as Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC.

During the panel, Fatone was asked about the awards show gathering, where all five original members -- Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake -- took the stage and wound up presenting Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Video. Fatone marveled, "It was fun!"

"MTV Awards was really cool. It was fun for me and the guys to get back together," he said, per People. "It was surreal, in the sense of we kind of just stepped back from each other. Literally, we fell into place."

The reunion, and Fatone's appearance at '90s Con Florida, coincides with the forthcoming release of *NSYNC's first new song in over two decades, titled "Better Place." The single will be featured in the upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together.

"We’re excited for *NSYNC to come out with a song," Fatone shared during the panel. "Which is crazy to say after 25 years. And no, I don’t know if there is a tour!"

That being said, it's clear Fatone would be open to one -- and says it's up to fans to get the powers that be to hear their demands for new *NSYNC music and a reunion tour.

"If the fans want it that much, yell at the record company, yell at Sony, yell at RCA, yell at them to say that they need an *NSYNC album," Fatone said.

He also teased the pending release of Timberlake's long-awaited new album and said fans could potentially see more new *NSYNC stuff in the wake of that debut.

"Obviously Justin's coming out with his album, so he's probably going to be doing a tour, I'm sure he's doing that. Then hopefully, cross our fingers -- I can't promise -- but hopefully we do something together," he shared.

Meanwhile, Fatone's appearance at '90s Con Florida comes just a few days after Timberlake shared a video of him casually hanging with his fellow bandmates and recording their new single for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, Timberlake gave his followers a behind-the-scenes look at the studio session in which they laid down the track.

"When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special. Better Place is coming 9/29 🙏🏻 LOVE Y’ALL," Timberlake wrote.

The video started with a sentimental moment, led by the "SexyBack" singer as he told his former bandmates how important the moment was.

"So many stars aligned, that's why I hit y'all. I was like, 'Hey, something came up.'" he said. "If we do this song, it's a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song."

The video continued with Timberlake sitting behind the soundboard and reacting as each member laid down his vocals for the track. To give fans a taste of what's to come, the song played in the background.

Fans will get a chance to listen to the group's song when it drops on Sept. 29, well ahead of the release of Trolls Band Together on Nov. 17. Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT: