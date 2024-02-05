Kacey Musgraves gave us classic country glamour on the GRAMMYs red carpet, which is no surprise to any of her fans. The singer looked flawless at the awards show, securing a GRAMMY win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and presenting later in the evening.

The secrets behind Musgraves' radiant complexion and shimmering makeup that highlighted her natural beauty are all thanks to celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee, who worked with Musgraves to achieve this modern and fresh look. Luckily, Lee graciously shares each step she used to get the superstar ready for Music's Biggest Night. Creating this look at home is easier than you might think, especially since Lee used the affordable, skin-centric clean beauty brand ILIA Beauty.

“The silhouette of Kacey’s custom couture dress by Schiaparelli was beautifully statuesque and sensual," said Lee about what influenced her look. "I was inspired by a softer hazy feel to her makeup whilst keeping a beautiful sculpted pull. I wanted to focus on a satin finish to her skin to anchor this look and keep it really fresh and modern.”

Ready to look as stunning Musgraves at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards? Simply follow along with celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee's steps below.

The Steps to Achieve Kacey Musgraves' GRAMMY Look

1. Primed and ready

First, it's all about getting the skin ready for the red carpet treatment.

"I prepped the skin with the True Skin Radiant Priming Serum to fill, firm and soothe skin," Lee explains. "I then went in with the new The Base Face Milk that perfectly hydrates skin and creates a smooth base for makeup."

Lee continues, "I then went in with a mix of the True Skin Serum Foundation in SF5 Salina. To brighten the eyes & cheekbones, I used the True Skin Serum Concealer in SC2.5 Lotus and through the highlights of the cheekbones."

2. Set the Scene

"To set the face and complexion makeup, I used the Blue Light Mist and to mattify some specific areas and also used the Soft Focus Finishing Powder in Fade Into You," says Lee.

3. Bright-Eyed

With the face ready, Lee turns her focus to the eyes.

"Moving onto the eyes, I prepped with the Natural Brightening Eye Primer, and then went in with the Clean Line Gel Liner in Twilight along the lash line and smudged it with a small brush," says Lee.

"I then used the The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Nude along the lash line and blended out, using the shade 1979 through the crease and blended outwards, as well as The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette in Cool Nude using shade Infinity on eyelid," explains Lee. "I used a bit more liner to enhance the look with the Clean Line Liquid Liner for more definition on the top line."

For the last step on the eyes, Lee says, "The eye look was finished off with three to four coats of the Fullest Volume Mascara. I also love this mascara in the travel size which I always keep in my kit."

4. Brows for Days

"For Kacey’s brows, I kept things very clean using the In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil in Taupe and Soft Brown at the arch and through the brow," says Lee about the next step. "The eyebrows were finished off with the In Frame Brow Gel for final shaping. This gel has an amazing flake-resistant finish which is perfect for a long night like the Grammys."

5. A Pop of Color

When it comes to red carpet beauty looks, the key is to complement the fashion, not distract. Lee explains how she enhanced the look to suit Musgraves' Schiaparelli gown.

"The Multi-Stick in Whisper on Kacey’s cheekbones was a beautiful touch for a soft whisper of a glow," details Lee. "Along with this glow, I used a small amount of the Liquid Light Serum Highlighter in Atomic on her cheekbones, under the brow bone, and in the inner corner of her eye. I also used this along her clavicle and on the tops of Kacey’s shoulders for a soft body glow."

6. Create the Perfect Pout

Lee wanted to accentuate the country performer's gorgeous lips. Here's how she pulled it off:

"Kacey has beautiful features including her lips so we used the Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in Hold Me to create a peachy nude lip which is a perfect buildable product for the evening," Lee says about starting on the lips.

"I added a soft blend of The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette as a gentle lip shaping liner so as to give a soft, blended edge," says Lee. She then finished off the look with a "generous amount" of additional Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in Hold Me.

Lee also shared her process in an Instagram post.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards aired Sunday, Feb. 4 on CBS. ET, CBS and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

RELATED CONTENT: