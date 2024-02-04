Kacey Musgraves Teases New Music in GRAMMYs Commercial

After some GRAMMYs controversy over her last album, Kacey Musgraves announced her upcoming musical return on music's biggest night.

The country singer released an enigmatic commercial on Sunday, which aired during the GRAMMYs telecast. The clip features Musgraves in a multitude of beautiful natural settings -- riding a horse through the forest, lounging in a field with a bird perched on her shoulder, standing cliffside by the ocean and more.

Her vocals come in just at the end, declaring that, "My Saturn has returned."

Watch the clip below:

The new musical announcement comes two years after Musgraves found herself embroiled in some mild GRAMMYs controversy. Despite being well known as a country artist, the Recording Academy deemed the singer's 2021 album, Star-Crossed, ineligible for the Best Country Album category, placing the album instead in the Pop Vocal category -- where it missed out on a nomination.

However, one Star-Crossed song, "Camera Roll," was evidently country enough for the Academy, earning a nod for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song at the 64th GRAMMYs.

In response to her country snub, Musgraves tweeted a photo of her younger self in a cowboy hat, writing, "You can take the girl out of the country (genre), but you can’t take the country out of the girl."

Between her GRAMMYs dust-up and her personal life, she likely has plenty of material for new songs. Last fall, multiple outlets confirmed that Musgraves and writer beau Cole Schafer had split after two years together.

"They weren't seeing eye to eye in terms of where they are in life right now and decided to end things," a source told Us Weekly at the time.

