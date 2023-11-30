Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer Break Up

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer have called it quits. Multiple outlets report that the singer and her writer beau have split up after two years together. ET has reached out to Musgraves' rep for comment.

A source told Page Six, who was first to report news of the breakup, that Musgraves and Schafer's romance has been over "for at least a month," with another source telling Us Weekly of the exes, "They weren't seeing eye to eye in terms of where they are in life right now and decided to end things."

Musgraves and her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly, filed for divorce in July 2020. Their split was finalized two months later. The following year, Musgraves was briefly linked to Gerald Onuoha, a Nashville-based doctor.

Then, in June 2021, Musgraves was spotted holding hands with Schafer in New York City. The couple wasn't shy about getting flirty on social media, even penning birthday tributes to each other.

That same year, Musgraves told The New York Times of Schafer, whom she met when they locked eyes across a restaurant, "He did not know who I was, which I loved."

Musgraves and Schafer made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala.

RELATED CONTENT: