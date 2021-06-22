Kacey Musgraves' New Guy Cole Schafer Posts PDA Pic After They're Spotted in NYC
Kacey Musgraves Says She 'Could've Coasted' in Her Marriage for …
Jessica Biel Discusses ‘Secret COVID Baby’ She and Justin Timber…
Inside the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s Preparation for th…
Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the CMT Music Awards
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts to Kelly Dodd Blaming Her for Thei…
Lisa Kudrow Says She Had to Relearn ‘Smelly Cat’ to Play With La…
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Pics of Son Joaquin's Prom Ni…
'RHOC' Cast Shakeup: Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke Out, …
iHeart Radio Music Awards: Backstage With Elton John, Usher and …
Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Addison Rae Hang at Travis Ba…
Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…
H.E.R. on Possible Collaboration With Zendaya and Kehlani After …
Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her G…
‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham on How He’s Celebrating Hi…
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …
90 Day Fiancé: Loren and Alexei Open Up About How Tourette's Has…
North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…
‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His S…
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Backstage With the Night’s Biggest …
Kacey Musgraves and her new man aren't shy about showing some PDA! The 32-year-old singer's new flame, Cole Schafer, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet pic with her.
Schafer posted a black-and-white photo of a Polaroid sitting on top of a page of handwritten words. The Polaroid in the pic featured Schafer, a writer, smiling as Musgraves, who was sitting on his lap, kissed his cheek.
"I’m trying like hell not to write about her," Schafer captioned his post, which he also shared on his Instagram Story alongside The National's track, "This Is the Last Time."
Musgraves commented on the pic with a black heart emoji and also reposted the pic to her Instagram.
The sweet Instagram exchange came shortly after Musgraves and Schafer were spotted hugging and holding hands as they strolled around New York City.
Musgraves was married to Ruston Kelly for nearly four years, before they filed for divorce in July 2020. Last month, Musgraves opened up to ELLE about how the COVID-19 pandemic made her question her marriage.
"I could have coasted for another couple of years," she said of her marriage, noting that she was "just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things."
But while in quarantine, Musgraves began asking herself, "Why did I make these decisions? How did I get here? How can I prevent myself from getting there again? Why do I keep choosing the same kind of people?"
"I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career, but in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside. I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken," she said. "... It was hard to not feel like I was in some ways a failure... There’s nothing more shameful than staying somewhere where you don’t fit anymore."
Prior to her sighting with Schafer, in April, Musgraves was linked to Dr. Gerald Onuoha. Watch the video below for more on their time together.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kacey Musgraves Says She 'Could've Coasted' in Her Marriage for Years
Kacey Musgraves Is Dating Dr. Gerald Onuoha and Is 'Into Him': Source
Kacey Musgraves Breaks Her Silence on Divorce From Ruston Kelly
Related Gallery