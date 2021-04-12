Kacey Musgraves has a new man in her life! A source tells ET that the 32-year-old country singer is dating Dr. Gerald Onuoha.

"They met in Nashville and Kacey is into him," the source says. "She likes that he is a doctor and not very involved in the entertainment industry, but that he also gets it."

The singer sparked romance rumors with the Nashville-based doctor on Monday, after posting a photo of them together on her Instagram Story.

The two were also spotted embracing each other in Los Angeles as they waited for an Uber to arrive on Sunday. In photos obtained by Page Six, the "Rainbow" singer can be seen keeping it casual in a blue-and-white, striped two-piece set while Onuoha wore a denim jacket and jeans.

Onuoha practices internal medicine at HCA Healthcare in Nashville, a city the country singer frequents. He is the first man Musgraves has been publicly linked to since she announced that she and her ex-husband, musician Ruston Kelly, filed for divorce in July 2020 before finalizing their divorce in September. Following their split news, both Musgraves and Kelly shared messages supporting one another, writing, "I got your back."

In February, the singer opened up to Rolling Stone about why her marriage didn't work out.

"It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work," the 32-year-old singer explained. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed.”

Musgraves added that her outlook on marriage has also changed.

“Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it," she said. "I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings."

Musgraves went on to reference celebrity couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been unmarried partners for decades, saying, "They’re doing something right.”

