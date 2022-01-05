Kacey Musgraves is showing her boyfriend, Cole Schafer, some serious birthday love.

Musgraves took Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of her and Schafer and a few of Schafer on his own to commemorate the occasion, calling him "the zen in the middle of the chaos."

"Stunning. Steadfast. You: The zen in the middle of the chaos. You: the ball of light that stopped me in my tracks the night I walked in that room. You: lover of heart-to-heart conversations and food that touches your soul," Musgraves began, listing off the things she admires about Schafer most.

"You: the person you want by your side, playing with your hair on the come-down back to reality, singing you Leonard Cohen. You: the person I can wake up randomly in the middle of the night with and bust out laughing with and then fall asleep again with and then savor that first cup of coffee the next morning with," she continued. "You: the boy whose jaw-dropping exterior is met only by his profound ability to communicate, create, and connect."

The "Justified" singer went on to wish Schafer a happy birthday, adding that she thanks her stars every day that she gets to be loved by the now 28-year-old.

"I learn so much from you. You’re a teacher and a treasure, and your 28 Earth years have nothing on your spiritual years," Musgraves wrote. "You walk the f***ing walk and that’s why you’re so deeply admired and respected. Happy Birthday, Cole. I thank my stars every day that you exist and that I get to be loved by a man like you. Cheers to this year being even more gorgeous than the last. Love, Lavender/Kagome/Me."

Musgraves heartfelt post comes after Schafer fawned over his lady love in honor of her 33rd birthday in August.

The couple were first seen together in June after Schafer and the 32-year-old singer were spotted hugging and holding hands as they strolled around New York City.

They then made their relationship Instagram official after the Nashville-based author took to Instagram to share a sweet pic with Musgraves.

Schafer posted a black-and-white photo of a Polaroid sitting on top of a page of handwritten words. The Polaroid in the pic featured Schafer, a writer, smiling as Musgraves, who was sitting on his lap, kissed his cheek.

"I’m trying like hell not to write about her," Schafer captioned his post, which he also shared on his Instagram Story alongside The National's track, "This Is the Last Time."

Musgraves commented on the pic with a black heart emoji and also reposted the pic to her Instagram.

Musgraves was married to Ruston Kelly for nearly four years, before they filed for divorce in July 2020.

Prior to getting together with Schafer, in April, Musgraves was linked to Dr. Gerald Onuoha. Watch the video below for more on their time together.

