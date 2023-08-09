Home

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofa Deals from Wayfair's Anniversary Sale That'll Impress Your Guests

By Rebecca Rovenstine
It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress. 

Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but early Labor Day sales are the perfect opportunity to save big on home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's Anniversary Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday or Way Day. We are talking huge savings on sectionals and sofa beds up to 70% off until Tuesday,August 15.

With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the 10 best sleeper sofa deals available now that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on. 

Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

The vibrant velvet upholstery of this sleeper sofa adds a splash of color to your life. It comes with two rolling pillows to help you prop up and relax and features a memory foam mattress that easily contours to your body.

$720$640
AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this rich emerald velvet.

$1,500$756
WITH CODE SAVENOW
Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions
Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions
Wayfair
Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions

Take over 50% Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.

$1,500$1,115
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$910$450
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757$370
Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

 

This sofa bed features a 3" memory foam mattress that conforms to your guests' body shape and ensures even distribution of body weight.

$1,743$900
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Wayfair
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. 

$880$420
Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it an amazing deal for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room. 

$530$320
Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

For huge savings, this vintage sleeper sofa in pink velvet brings style and fun to any space. 

$915$587
Lark Manor Scranton 79'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Lark Manor Scranton 79'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Lark Manor Scranton 79'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Take off these oversized, plush cushions to find a pull-out queen size mattress. It even comes with two matching accent pillows. 

$2,165$1,522

