It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress.

Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but early Labor Day sales are the perfect opportunity to save big on home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's Anniversary Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday or Way Day. We are talking huge savings on sectionals and sofa beds up to 70% off until Tuesday,August 15.

Shop Wayfair Sofa Deals

With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the 10 best sleeper sofa deals available now that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on.

Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa The vibrant velvet upholstery of this sleeper sofa adds a splash of color to your life. It comes with two rolling pillows to help you prop up and relax and features a memory foam mattress that easily contours to your body. $720 $640 Shop Now

