The 10 Best Sleeper Sofa Deals from Wayfair's Anniversary Sale That'll Impress Your Guests
It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress.
Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but early Labor Day sales are the perfect opportunity to save big on home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's Anniversary Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday or Way Day. We are talking huge savings on sectionals and sofa beds up to 70% off until Tuesday,August 15.
With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.
Ahead, shop the 10 best sleeper sofa deals available now that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on.
The vibrant velvet upholstery of this sleeper sofa adds a splash of color to your life. It comes with two rolling pillows to help you prop up and relax and features a memory foam mattress that easily contours to your body.
This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this rich emerald velvet.
Take over 50% Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.
This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
This sofa bed features a 3" memory foam mattress that conforms to your guests' body shape and ensures even distribution of body weight.
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it an amazing deal for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room.
For huge savings, this vintage sleeper sofa in pink velvet brings style and fun to any space.
Take off these oversized, plush cushions to find a pull-out queen size mattress. It even comes with two matching accent pillows.
