22 Best Fall Candles to Welcome Autumn and Warm Up Your Home: Diptyque, Le Labo, Voluspa and More
The first day of fall is finally here, and what better way to kick off the new season than with a brand new candle? Put away your fresh florals and summer citruses—it's time to celebrate the start of autumn with scents that remind us of sweater weather, changing leaves, crisp walks in the woods, and cozy evenings by the fire.
We're more than ready to fill our homes with autumnal aromas, especially since there are so many great fall candles out there. You can go classic with pumpkin spice, apple cider, and autumn leaves, or opt for the trendier route with TikTok-approved Santal 26 from Le Labo.
Fill your home with the cult favorite scent of Le Labo Santal 26—made from 100% soy wax.
Heady, seductive scents of tobacco or jasmine make us want to cuddle up indoors, or bring the outdoors inside with woodsy cedar, mahogany, and redwood. Fall is also a great time for whipping up home-cooked meals and baked goods— making savory sage or sweet vanilla a sure fire way to awaken your inner chef.
There are hundreds or, maybe even thousands, of fall candles to choose from, but we've rounded up 22 of our favorite scents for celebrating the new season at every price point. From Voluspa and Bath and Body Works steals to higher-end options such as Diptyque and Nest, you're sure to find your next signature home scent with our picks for the best fall candles, below.
This Target option is a strong competitor for best candle packaging, and a steal at just $10. Plus, you can use the vessel as decor for many autumns to come.
This candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.
If traditional pumpkin spice is a little too sweet for your taste, LAFCO upgrades the classic fall scent with a spicy, heady blend of orange, clove, and cinnamon in a luxe artisanal glass vessel.
Over 48,000 five-star reviewers love this classic fall fragrance, an aromatic blend of spiced apples and autumn leaves.
Celebrate the start of fall and Black Business Month at the same time with a new candle infused with the heady, rich scents of tobacco, amber, leather, clove, and vanilla scent.
If you love soy candles but don't like the price, Public Goods cuts out the middle man to bring you high-quality candles at a price you'll adore, like this woodsy cedar and suede option for under $15.
Inspired by freshly baked tarts, this almond, vanilla, orchid and cashmere woods candle doubles as home decor with an artisanal vessel.
With a slightly more distinctive take on the classic fall caramel scents, this whiskey caramel candle from Craft & Kin is made from non-toxic soy wax, has a burn time of up to 45 hours and comes in a stylishly rustic amber glass that will suit fall decor nicely.
Even if your home doesn't have a fireplace, you can enjoy the scent of smoking firewood with this luxe candle.
This substantially sized candle will have the house smelling like a pumpkin all autumn long, with notes of clove and ginger. This candle has a burn time of up to 150 hours and is crafted with paraffin wax that should melt in an even manner.
The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Curl up with a good book when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, inspired by the intoxicating scent of libraries.
Evoke the warm and fuzzy feelings of the seasonal treat with an apple cider-scented candle for your home.
Treat them to a cozy amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.
Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has all the pumpkin spice scents you know and love.
Boy Smells is quickly becoming one of the most popular luxury candle brands, and this smoked black tea-scented candle is made with a coconut and beeswax blend.
We'd get this candle for the hand-painted vessel alone, but the unique bergamot and fresh fig scent is equally as lovely.
This cinnamon beeswax candle is the definition of sugar, spice, and everything nice.
If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla bean aroma.
Earthy and herbal, this plant-based candle is infused with sage, vetiver, and bergamot essential oils.
