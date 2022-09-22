Shopping

22 Best Fall Candles to Welcome Autumn and Warm Up Your Home: Diptyque, Le Labo, Voluspa and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Fall Candles for 2022
Target

The first day of fall is finally here, and what better way to kick off the new season than with a brand new candle? Put away your fresh florals and summer citruses—it's time to celebrate the start of autumn with scents that remind us of sweater weather, changing leaves, crisp walks in the woods, and cozy evenings by the fire.

We're more than ready to fill our homes with autumnal aromas, especially since there are so many great fall candles out there. You can go classic with pumpkin spice, apple cider, and autumn leaves, or opt for the trendier route with TikTok-approved Santal 26 from Le Labo. 

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Amazon
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

Fill your home with the cult favorite scent of Le Labo Santal 26—made from 100% soy wax.

$82

Heady, seductive scents of tobacco or jasmine make us want to cuddle up indoors, or bring the outdoors inside with woodsy cedar, mahogany, and redwood. Fall is also a great time for whipping up home-cooked meals and baked goods— making savory sage or sweet vanilla a sure fire way to awaken your inner chef.  

There are hundreds or, maybe even thousands, of fall candles to choose from, but we've rounded up 22 of our favorite scents for celebrating the new season at every price point. From Voluspa and Bath and Body Works steals to higher-end options such as Diptyque and Nest, you're sure to find your next signature home scent with our picks for the best fall candles, below. 

Threshold Glass Pumpkin Spice 2-wick Candle Orange
Threshold Glass Pumpkin Spice 2-wick Candle Orange
Target
Threshold Glass Pumpkin Spice 2-wick Candle Orange

This Target option is a strong competitor for best candle packaging, and a steal at just $10. Plus, you can use the vessel as decor for many autumns to come.

$10
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
Ulta
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle

This candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.

$46
LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle
LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle
Bluemercury
LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle

If traditional pumpkin spice is a little too sweet for your taste, LAFCO upgrades the classic fall scent with a spicy, heady blend of orange, clove, and cinnamon in a luxe artisanal glass vessel.

$46
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath
Amazon
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath

Over 48,000 five-star reviewers love this classic fall fragrance, an aromatic blend of spiced apples and autumn leaves. 

$28$17
Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle
Nordstrom
Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle

Celebrate the start of fall and Black Business Month at the same time with a new candle infused with the heady, rich scents of tobacco, amber, leather, clove, and vanilla scent.

$48
Cedar & Suede Soy Candle
Cedar & Suede Soy Candle
Public Goods
Cedar & Suede Soy Candle

If you love soy candles but don't like the price, Public Goods cuts out the middle man to bring you high-quality candles at a price you'll adore, like this woodsy cedar and suede option for under $15.

$12
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Ceramic Jar Candle
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Ceramic Jar Candle
Amazon
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Ceramic Jar Candle

Inspired by freshly baked tarts, this almond, vanilla, orchid and cashmere woods candle doubles as home decor with an artisanal vessel.

$44
Craft and Kin Whiskey Caramel Scented Candle
Whiskey caramel scented candle
Craft & Kin
Craft and Kin Whiskey Caramel Scented Candle

With a slightly more distinctive take on the classic fall caramel scents, this whiskey caramel candle from Craft & Kin is made from non-toxic soy wax, has a burn time of up to 45 hours and comes in a stylishly rustic amber glass that will suit fall decor nicely.

$18
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Nordstrom
Diptyque Feu de Bois

Even if your home doesn't have a fireplace, you can enjoy the scent of smoking firewood with this luxe candle.

$70
Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented
Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented
Amazon
Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented

This substantially sized candle will have the house smelling like a pumpkin all autumn long, with notes of clove and ginger. This candle has a burn time of up to 150 hours and is crafted with paraffin wax that should melt in an even manner.

$28
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
Nordstrom
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle

The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.

$45
Bath & Body Works White Barn 3-Wick Candle in Mahogany Teakwood High Intensity
Bath & Body Works White Barn 3-Wick Candle in Mahogany Teakwood High Intensity
Amazon
Bath & Body Works White Barn 3-Wick Candle in Mahogany Teakwood High Intensity

Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender. 

$25$23
Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle
Bibliotheque Candle BYREDO
Nordstrom
Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle

Curl up with a good book when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, inspired by the intoxicating scent of libraries.

$90
Village Candle Mulled Cider
Village Candle Mulled Cider
Amazon
Village Candle Mulled Cider

Evoke the warm and fuzzy feelings of the seasonal treat with an apple cider-scented candle for your home.

$20
CLR Blue Scented Candle
CLR Blue Scented Candle
Nordstrom
CLR Blue Scented Candle

Treat them to a cozy amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.

$48
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Amazon
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle

Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has all the pumpkin spice scents you know and love. 

$30
Boy Smells The Fantome Scented Candle
Boy Smells The Fantome Scented Candle
Revolve
Boy Smells The Fantome Scented Candle

Boy Smells is quickly becoming one of the most popular luxury candle brands, and this smoked black tea-scented candle is made with a coconut and beeswax blend.

$44
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle
Amazon
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle

We'd get this candle for the hand-painted vessel alone, but the unique bergamot and fresh fig scent is equally as lovely.

$30$26
Root Candles Honeycomb Veriglass Scented Beeswax Blend Candle, Cinnamon Spice
Root Candles Honeycomb Veriglass Scented Beeswax Blend Candle, Cinnamon Spice
Amazon
Root Candles Honeycomb Veriglass Scented Beeswax Blend Candle, Cinnamon Spice

This cinnamon beeswax candle is the definition of sugar, spice, and everything nice.

$27$21
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods
Amazon
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack

If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla bean aroma.

$6
Illume Vetiver Sage Natural Tin Candle
Illume Vetiver Sage Natural Tin Candle
Ulta
Illume Vetiver Sage Natural Tin Candle

Earthy and herbal, this plant-based candle is infused with sage, vetiver, and bergamot essential oils.

$24

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

Walmart Deals: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Level Deals Up to 50% Off

The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2022 to Try This Fall

The 36 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More

The 36 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week