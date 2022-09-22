The first day of fall is finally here, and what better way to kick off the new season than with a brand new candle? Put away your fresh florals and summer citruses—it's time to celebrate the start of autumn with scents that remind us of sweater weather, changing leaves, crisp walks in the woods, and cozy evenings by the fire.

We're more than ready to fill our homes with autumnal aromas, especially since there are so many great fall candles out there. You can go classic with pumpkin spice, apple cider, and autumn leaves, or opt for the trendier route with TikTok-approved Santal 26 from Le Labo.

Heady, seductive scents of tobacco or jasmine make us want to cuddle up indoors, or bring the outdoors inside with woodsy cedar, mahogany, and redwood. Fall is also a great time for whipping up home-cooked meals and baked goods— making savory sage or sweet vanilla a sure fire way to awaken your inner chef.

There are hundreds or, maybe even thousands, of fall candles to choose from, but we've rounded up 22 of our favorite scents for celebrating the new season at every price point. From Voluspa and Bath and Body Works steals to higher-end options such as Diptyque and Nest, you're sure to find your next signature home scent with our picks for the best fall candles, below.

LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle Bluemercury LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle If traditional pumpkin spice is a little too sweet for your taste, LAFCO upgrades the classic fall scent with a spicy, heady blend of orange, clove, and cinnamon in a luxe artisanal glass vessel. $46 Buy Now

Cedar & Suede Soy Candle Public Goods Cedar & Suede Soy Candle If you love soy candles but don't like the price, Public Goods cuts out the middle man to bring you high-quality candles at a price you'll adore, like this woodsy cedar and suede option for under $15. $12 Buy Now

Craft and Kin Whiskey Caramel Scented Candle Craft & Kin Craft and Kin Whiskey Caramel Scented Candle With a slightly more distinctive take on the classic fall caramel scents, this whiskey caramel candle from Craft & Kin is made from non-toxic soy wax, has a burn time of up to 45 hours and comes in a stylishly rustic amber glass that will suit fall decor nicely. $18 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented Amazon Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented This substantially sized candle will have the house smelling like a pumpkin all autumn long, with notes of clove and ginger. This candle has a burn time of up to 150 hours and is crafted with paraffin wax that should melt in an even manner. $28 Buy Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle Nordstrom SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 Buy Now

Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle Nordstrom Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle Curl up with a good book when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, inspired by the intoxicating scent of libraries. $90 Buy Now

