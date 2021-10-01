Shopping

Best Pajama Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

By ETonline Staff
best pajama sets for gifting
Nordstrom, Shopbop, Bloomingdale's

Pajamas, like candles, are one of those items that make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list. They're practical, comfortable and help someone's at-home moments, including sleeping, feel cozier. Plus, they're stylish! Upgrade a loved one's sleepwear look by gifting a chic, matching pajama set for the holidays (it'll be here before you know it!).

And if you want to get in on matching pajama sets for your loved ones (family pup included), there are so many fashionable and comfy options out there.To give you a leg up on your holiday pajama shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, J.Crew and so many more. 

Be sure to check out additional gifting ideas: Amazon buys, beauty deals, gifts under $100 and stocking stuffers

Shop the best pajama sets to give as gifts ahead.

Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

#followme Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
#followme Matching Adult Onesie for Family
Amazon
#followme Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
If you're going to get matching pajamas for the entire family, you might as well get one for the family pup, too!
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
A classic navy blue pajama set from Kate Spade, boasting a simply chic pin dot pattern. 
$78 AT KATE SPADE
SKIMS Sleep Set
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Sleep Set
You'll want to live in this coordinated set from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS every single day. 
$118 AT SKIMS
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
Amazon
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
Your family's annual matching pajamas photo will feel next-level festive and fun with these sets. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts. 
$42 AT LULUS
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
Shopbop
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
This is the time to invest in the ultra-fashionable feather hem PJs from Sleeper. You'll pull these festive party pajamas out every year! 
$290 AT SHOPBOP
BeadHead Pajamas Classic Stretch Organic Cotton Short Pajamas (Plus)
BeadHead Pajamas Classic Stretch Organic Cotton Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
BeadHead Pajamas Classic Stretch Organic Cotton Short Pajamas (Plus)
Transport yourself to Paris with these dreamy cloud-and-Eiffel Tower print top and short from Bedhead Pajamas.
$98 AT NORDSTROM
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
Shopbop
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
This Honeydew Intimates pajama set of an ultra-soft tee and wide-leg pant features a playful stripe print. 
$48 AT SHOPBOP
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
A sleek pairing of henley shirt and cuffed pant for men by Eberjey. 
$148 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
This classic flannel pajama set that would make a great gift for any of the men in your life.
$79 AT J.CREW

