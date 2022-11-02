Jennifer Lawrence is sharing some advice from Adele that she wished she took. In a new interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that the singer warned her not to star in the 2016 film Passengers, a romance space drama co-starring Chris Pratt.

"Passengers, I guess," Lawrence said when asked which movie left her thinking about her career choices. "Adele told me not to do it! She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her."

The film tells the story of Jim (Pratt) and Aurora (Lawrence), who are sleeping in suspended animation on a spaceship transporting people to a colony 60 light years away from Earth. After a malfunction on the ship, Jim and Aurora are woken up 90 years too early. Faced with the prospect of living the rest of their lives in space, they begin fall for each other.

While the movie followed the mega popular Hunger Games trilogy, it wasn't received quite as well, earning just 30% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'" she told The Times.

It's not the first time Lawrence has cited Passengers as a role she regrets. Last year, Lawrence told Vanity Fair that films like Passengers pushed her to step away from the spotlight.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence said at the time. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'"

She continued, "I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'OK, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

Turning the focus to her personal life, Lawrence took time to expand her family, welcoming a baby boy in spring of 2022 with her art gallerist husband, Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence spoke with ET about motherhood in September, calling it "wonderful."

The new mom returned to the big screen last year, starring in Netflix's Don't Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Next up, the 32-year-old actress is taking on the part of a military veteran in Causeway, streaming Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

For more on Lawrence, check out the video below.

