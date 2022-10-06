Jennifer Lawrence is diving deep in the trailer for her new film, Causeway.

Apple Original Films and A24 unveiled on Thursday a first look at the forthcoming drama, in which Lawrence stars as a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury that she suffered while serving in Afghanistan. Returning to her hometown of New Orleans, while grappling in the aftermath of both physical and mental anguish, Lawrence's character strikes up a friendship with a mechanic played by Brian Tyree Henry.

Causeway is the first feature to be released under Lawrence's Excellent Cadaver production company and is directed by Lila Neugebauer. It will debut in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.

The film began production prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019 and was forced to shut down. By the time filming resumed in late 2021, Lawrence had gotten married and was expecting her first child -- experiences that she said helped shape the way she identified with her character.

"Her untenable home, her inability to commit to one thing or another because of these internal injuries that are completely invisible but huge -- I think I connected with that at that specific time in my life," she told Vogue of the role. "So much was going on with me at that time that I didn’t realize. Until I was back, pregnant, married, making it. And I was just like, Oh, this is a woman who is scared to commit."

In Lawrence's wide-ranging interview, she got candid about becoming a mother and the political issues that keep her up at night. For more, read here.

RELATED CONTENT: