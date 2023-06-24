Adele posed a question at her Las Vegas concert that, at some point, just about everyone has probably pondered: If given the opportunity, would they have jumped at the opportunity to visit the Titanic at the bottom of the sea in a submersible?

In video shared on TikTok, the "Someone Like You" songstress prefaced the question Friday night by acknowledging that the submersible, Titan, imploding and killing all five passengers aboard the 21-foot vessel was "so sad and so tragic."

"But I have been debating with my friends on our group chats. Everyone’s like, 'I would never do that.' But that’s a lie, 'cause a lot of people would do that," the 35-year-old singer said during her residency at The Colosseum. "I wanna do a vote -- not in mind of what happened, 'cause that was so sad and so tragic -- but before this week, how many people would, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands."

After a decent amount of people raised their hands, Adele responded with, "See, I knew it! Turn the lights on so I can see the balconies ... that's a very good proportion."

But more concertgoers appeared to raise their hands when asked if they wouldn't go on the tour, prompting Adele to raise the stakes and ask if they'd go to space.

"I wouldn’t do it either but only because I’m a bit of a p**y. I’m a scaredy cat of everything," she said. "I wouldn’t even go on roller coasters. But also, I just genuinely don’t have an interest in the deep sea or space so that’s why."

Adele posed the question just one day after Rear Admiral John Mauger, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard leading the search, announced at a news conference in Boston that all five passengers were presumed dead following a "catastrophic implosion."

Mauger said an ROV -- or a remote operated vehicle -- found "five major pieces of debris" that is consistent with the "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber." He added that the vessel was found 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.

The harrowing incident occurred after Titan took a five-person crew on a dive to explore the wreckage site of the Titanic last Sunday, but it quickly went missing. The crew included an operator and four "mission specialists" -- a term used by OceanGate Expeditions for its passengers, who each paid $250,000 per seat for the experience.

The tourist sub lost contact with the Polar Prince research ship an hour and 45 minutes after submerging in an area approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, in the North Atlantic, where the ocean reaches a depth of around 13,000 feet.

Titan had emergency oxygen and a 96-hour sustainment capability in the case of an emergency on board but the vessel -- owned by OceanGate Expeditions -- reportedly ran out of oxygen at approximately 6 a.m. EST on Thursday. Officials said it's still unclear when the vessel imploded.

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Danwood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, British billionaire Hamish Harding and veteran Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were the passengers.

It's been reported that Suleman was "terrified" about boarding the vessel but agreed to the trip to support his father on Father's Day.

