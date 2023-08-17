One lucky fan can thank Joe Jonas for their cool new ink!

On Monday, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas (the Jonas Brothers) continued The Tour with their first stop in Boston at the TD Garden arena -- and Joe took the time to give one fan a memory that will last forever.

"Can't believe this happened," the fan, Tarryn, captioned the moment in a video shared on TikTok.

In the clip, Joe is making his way down the catwalk mid-show when he spots the fan holding up a sign that says "Draw a Tattoo." Joe takes the marker, looks at the fan and then looks down at the board as he begins to draw a picture of two smiley faces.

As he walks away, he tells her, "It's me and you."

In the next clip, Tarryn is in a tattoo chair getting what Joe drew inked on the front of her leg.

Tarryn took to the comments to share exactly how she felt about the moment after one user wrote, "The way he looked at you to draw you."

"I almost threw up making eye contact with him omfg" she replied.

Boston saw a few more sweet fan moments that included Kevin catching a friendship bracelet mid-song and Nick bonding with a fan who shared that she became a nurse because of him.

During the moment, Joe read a sign that said, "I'm a nurse because of Nick."

Nick, who has been open about his journey with type1 diabetes, has a sweet reaction as he tells the fan, "Well, thank you."

"You're a nurse because of me, why exactly?" the 30-year-old singer asks the fan.

"Your whole diabetes journey," she replies.

"That's very sweet, I appreciate that. We love the nurses, make some noise for the nurses," Nick tells the crowd.

Nick goes on to tell the fan she's "doing God's work," before giving her a hug and a guitar pick.

Boston is also where Nick fell into a whole on the stage -- but recovered like a pro.

The famous trio kicked off their tour, which sees them performing five albums in one night, over the weekend at New York's Yankee Stadium.

The "Burnin' Up" singers had the support of their wives and daughters during night one of the show, and even had Jimmy Fallon take the stage as a special guest.

