Watch Nick Jonas Fall in a Hole On Stage and Recover Like a Pro

Nick Jonas handled an on-stage mishap like a total pro. The 30-year-old musician became so engrossed in his performance on Tuesday night, he made a misstep and fell right into a hole.

The Jonas Brothers hit the stage at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday for the first of two performances at the venue amid their world tour titled simply, The Tour. While singing "Sail Away," off 2023's The Album, Nick began walking backwards away from the edge of the stage and stepped into a hole. He dropped down to about waist level before popping back up and returning to center stage, joining brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas to finish the song.

Kevin and Joe both appeared to see the moment in real time and, without missing a beat, eyed Nick with smirking faces while continuing their performance.

Tuesday also marked Joe's 34th birthday, with tributes pouring in across social media.

Nick shared a series of shots alongside his older brother -- one presenting him with a Pokémon-themed birthday cake and another from their shows.

"Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother," Nick, 30, wrote.

Kevin, 35, the eldest of the Jonas clan, also wished his brother a happy birthday, sharing a black-and-white shot from the trio's recent show at New York's Yankee Stadium.

"Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!" Kevin captioned the pic.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their world tour over the weekend at Yankee Stadium in New York City, featuring an unexpected guest.

Notably, Jimmy Fallon came out on Sunday sporting the scruffy beard he's grown since his talk show has been on hiatus amid the ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as some moody dark shades to complete the rocker ensemble.

Also notably, Fallon came out to belt out a lively cover of "Mr. Brightside" -- a song by The Killers. So his special appearance at a Jonas Brothers show didn't even see him sing a Jonas Brothers tune.

Needless to say, fans were equal parts enthralled by the surprise guest appearance and somewhat baffled.

"Jimmy Fallon just randomly showed up at Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium Night 2 and is leading the crowd in 'Mr. Brightside,'" one bemused concertgoer wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of the comedian's enthusiastic cover.

Jimmy Fallon just randomly showed up at Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium Night 2 and is leading the crowd in “Mr. Brightside” pic.twitter.com/NZ3HWvmSE7 — Matt (@SquishySnapple) August 14, 2023

Earlier this month, the JoBros participated in ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" and discussed their tour.

"I can't wait," Nick told ET. "To put it simply, I can't wait."

"I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed," Joe told his brothers about kicking things off. "But now that we've gotten it up and running and we did a dress rehearsal with a live audience, two nights ago, I think we finally realized we can do this thing. We built an incredible show for the people out there that have question marks in their brains saying, 'How are these boys going to do this?' Well, we can and we will."

Nick added that the jam-packed show has something for both the "OG" Jonas fans and the new ones. There's even something in there for the people who aren't fans of their music at all.

"We built a fun show all the way around," Kevin said.

The tour also features a song from The Album called "Little Bird," which is dedicated to their kids. Nick shares 1-year-old daughter Malti with Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Kevin shares daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle Jonas; while Joe and Sophie Turner are parents to two daughters.

Kevin wasn't scared to admit he may be the first one to cry when they perform that song, while Nick thought it would be the fans, noting, "I think it will be more people in the audience crying than us."

