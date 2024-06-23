Hugh Grant couldn't shake off his emotions after attending night two of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour!

On Saturday, following the show at London's Wembley Stadium, the 63-year-old Love Actually star took to X (formally known as Twitter) to give Swift and her Super Bowl champion boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a special shout out.

"Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet."

According to his tweet, Grant attended the show with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and their 8-year-old daughter. Together, the pair are parents of an 11-year-old son, John, and another child, whom they welcomed together in 2018.

Taylor Swift got a special shout out from Hugh Grant after night two of the London Eras Tour. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Grant is also the father of Tabitha, 12, and Felxi, 11, from a previous relationship.

The celebrity star power inside of the arena didn't stop with Grant for night two of the show.

Also in attendance was Tom Cruise, and Gretta Gerwig -- who were spotted in the VIP with Kelce. Jason Kelce was also spotted with a wrist full of friendship bracelets, as he bopped around to the music while his wife, Kylie Kelce looked on and smiled.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Liam Hemsworth were also spotted in the crowd.

Swift, 34, kicked off the first run of shows in London on Friday. For the occasion, Prince William attended the show --- which fell on his birthday -- with his and Kate Middleton's two oldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte.

Swift took the Instagram to commemorate the moment -- and go Instagram Official with her beau.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @princeandprincessofwales," the "Love Story" singer captioned the selfie of her, Kelce, William and the kids all smiling for a photo.

Swift's final run at Wembley for this leg with be on June 23. The "London Boy" songstress will make her return for five more shows at the venue through Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20.

For more celebs at the London Eras Tour, click below.

