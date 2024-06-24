Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London (round one) has wrapped up, and it was another star-studded three-night affair!

On Sunday, June 23, the 34-year-old "London Boy" crooner hit the stage for the third and final time at Wembley Stadium this month, and welcomed another crop of big-name celebrities to the VIP tent, including a member of The Beatles and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce -- who attended all three nights and even hit the stage. The visits come after Swift performed her first two shows on Friday and Saturday, welcoming more than 160,000 fans between the two days -- including real royalty.

In attendance on Sunday was close friend Gracie Abrams -- who released a new song, "Us," with Swift on Friday -- as well as The Beatles' Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding and many, many more. Given Swift's connection to the U.K. capital -- she lived in London on and off with Joe Alwyn, her ex-boyfriend of six years -- it's no surprise just how many famous friends turned out over the course of the three-day stop.

Those who missed out on the first London leg (featuring chicken tenders with seemingly ranch) will have a chance to catch the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in August, when Swift returns for five more shows before she officially says "So Long, London" and heads back to the U.S. for tour dates in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis.

Here's full list of celebs who made it to Swift's first Eras Tour stop in London this time around.

Night 1:

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. - Jo Hale/Redferns

Cara Delevingne

Nicola Coughlin

Jonathan Van Ness

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Travis Kelce

Scott and Andrea Swift (Taylor's parents)

Salma Hayek

Leslie Mann (slide seven)

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

William and the royal kiddos -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- made an appearance at the show. The concert fell on William's 42nd birthday, who celebrated by dancing to Swift's hit, "Shake It Off." As a special treat, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce had a private meet-and-greet with the royals backstage.

Swift later went back to that same IG post and tagged Kelce, the first time she's done that.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

Additionally, Stella McCartney was there.

Night 2:

Taylor Swift performing on Night 2 of her Eras Tour on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. - Getty

Travis Kelce

He's back and ready for another singalong.



Jason and Kylie Kelce

They're baaaaaack!

Tom Cruise

The Mission: Impossible star was all smiles at Swift's show Saturday night in London.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The That 70s Show stars and real-life couple couldn't contain their smiles.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

Greta Gerwig

Rachel Zegler

Theo James and Jamie Dornan

Night 3:

Travis Kelce

Third time's the charm for Taylor's lover!

Sophie Turner and Gracie Abrams

Abrams also joined Swift onstage for a surprise performance of their new song, "Us."

Paul McCartney

Ellie Goulding

Jon Bon Jovi

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott

Fleabag reunion!

Cate Blanchett

Additionally on night three, Nick and Vanessa Lachey as well Piers Morgan were there.

Swift is no stranger to big names in the crowd. In August, during her Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, her VIP tent saw friend after friend enter, including Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Channing Tatum and Kevin Costner, among many others. Since then, her No. 1 VIP has been No. 87 on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, who Swift began dating in late (not so cruel) summer of last year.

In May, Kelce attended Swift's 87th Eras Tour show, which just so happened to occur in the City of Love -- Paris, France. Coincidence or is she a mastermind? Regardless, Kelce was accompanied by her close friends, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, while her mom, Andrea Swift, and Lenny Kravitz were also in attendance.

After a two-month break from the end of February to early May, Swift resumed her record-breaking world tour in Nanterre, France, and has visited Sweden, Portugal and Scotland in the weeks since, making each show with unique surprise songs -- including the recently debuted "murder mashup" and "diss track mashup."

Sadly, Swift recently used her 100th show to announce that the Eras Tour will officially conclude in December as she finishes out the two-year spanning undertaking in Vancouver, Canada -- the hometown of her good friend, Ryan Reynolds, who we predict will absolutely be present.

For more headlines from the Eras Tour, check out the links below.

