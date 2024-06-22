The condiment that created a buzz -- and lots of LOLs -- last September is now on the menu at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London.

According to the popular X account @tswifterastour, Wembley Stadium is offering Swifties the chance to chow down on "chicken tenders & chips with seemingly ranch," a nod to the journalistic hedging the same X account took when it tweeted a photo of the pop star on Sept. 24, 2023. She was at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the visiting Chicago Bears.

In that photo, Swift is hugging a fan while sitting at a high top table. There's also a plate with a chicken tender and two condiments. The @tswifterastour described it, "Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!"

That single tweet -- which has racked up more than 35 million views -- created quite the marketing firestorm. Just two days after that tweet, Heinz announced it was releasing a limited-edition bottle to introduce "ketchup and seemingly ranch."

Even the Empire State Building got in on the fun, tweeting days later a pic of the iconic New York City structure paying homage to "ketchup and seemingly ranch."

For good measure, Merriam-Webster tweeted a link to the definition of ranch dressing while adding "Seemingly," and it also replied to the "seemingly ranch" tweet the definition of seemingly:

"seemingly | adverb | outwardly or apparently —> used to indicate how something appears or seems."

Hence, "seemingly ranch." Hey, coulda been mayo!

Swift is performing at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to June 23 and then again on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20.

