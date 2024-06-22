Prince William is a Swiftie and he has the dance skills -- and enthusiasm -- to prove it!

The Prince of Wales was spotted dancing his little heart out to Taylor Swift's 2014 hit "Shake It Off" on Friday night during night one of her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Video circulating on social media shows the future king of England -- celebrating his 42nd birthday -- rocking out while flanked by special guests in a private suite.

Among those guests included his and Kate Middleton's two children -- Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9. After the sold-out show, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who also attended the show, had a private meet and greet with the royals backstage.

The "Fortnight" singer snapped several selfies with the crew, giving William a birthday shoutout, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝"

The image also marked the first photo of Kelce that Swift has shared on her Instagram grid.

William also shared a photo of himself with Swift, George, and Charlotte, on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."

William's been a Swiftie for some time. You'll remember he and Swift took the stage alongside Jon Bon Jovi back in November 2013 at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London where they belted out "Livin' on a Prayer."

Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and Prince William belting out "Livin' on a Prayer" during a gala at Kensington Palace in 2013. - Getty

Earlier in the day on Friday, the royal guard played Swift's "Shake It Off" during the Changing of the Guard in honor of the Eras tour stop.

Swift is performing at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to June 23 and then again on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20. It's not the first time Swift's Eras Tour concert was graced with royal presence. Last August, Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, made an appearance at Swift's stop in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

