Prince William is leaping into 42 with his kids by his side! Kate Middleton celebrated her husband's birthday on Friday by sharing a sweet and unusually candid photo of the Prince of Wales with the couple's three children.

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx," Catherine captioned the image.

In the photo, William, who is barefoot in pink shorts and a navy hoodie sweatshirt is seen leaping through the air on the beach while holding his children's hands.

Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 6, and Prince George 10, all look joyful as they join their father mid-jump.

Kate is known for snapping the family photos and annual portraits marking birthdays and special occasions, but it's rare to see an action shot like this featured on the royals' social media.

Last week, Kate shared another beach pic of William with their kids in different outfits in honor of Father's Day. The group was pictured with their arms around each other, facing away from the camera and looking toward the water.

"We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L," the caption read.

It has been a challenging year for the family as Kate went public in March with her cancer diagnosis, calling the news a "huge shock."

The Princess of Wales has mostly stayed out of the spotlight as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment, however, earlier this month she did attend the annual Trooping the Colour in London.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. - Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The mother of three was all smiles at the event in a white dress and matching hat with black and white ribbon accents. It marked her first public event since December 2023.

"I think a day like Saturday, where she knows the eyes of the world are on her, there is a huge amount of scrutiny that will take its toll," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET of Kate's Trooping the Colour appearance. "I think we can probably imagine that she probably had a long and well deserved rest afterwards. I don't think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That's going to take some recovery from."

