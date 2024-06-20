Prince William is continuing to make solo appearances amid his wife, Kate Middleton's, cancer treatment. The Prince of Wales stepped out on Wednesday for the Royal Ascot alongside several members of the royal family and his in-laws.

William was seen in a top hat and tails, talking with Kate's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, at the posh event.

The family appeared to be in good spirits, with William photographed reacting as his mother-in-law's heels got stuck in the grassy lawn at the Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. Carole stepped out in a pale blue floral dress with a matching fascinator hat. Michael's look was nearly identical to his son-in-law's, who was sporting a three-piece suit with a blue tie and top hat.

Prince William, Prince of Wales assists Carole Middleton as she gets the heel of her shoe stuck in the grass on day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Michael Middleton attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

William was also spotted spending time with several of his cousins, including Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. He also rode in a carriage with his stepmother, Queen Camilla.

Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Prince William attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. - Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Royal Ascot comes just days after Kate made her first public appearance of 2024 at the Trooping the Colour in London, England, alongside William and their children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning at the annual birthday parade for her father-in-law, King Charles III.

"The princess has this sort of swan-like quality about her. She's sort of gliding on the surface but beneath the water, I think often she's paddling quite frantically," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "I can only imagine that a huge amount of preparation and time and effort and energy would have gone into Saturday's appearance."

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance of 2024 at the Trooping the Colour. - Neil Mockford/GC Images

"She was on her feet for a long period of time," she continued. "There was a moment where she was watching the parade... and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted. That's just a bit of an acknowledgement that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment."

Even amid her health challenges, Nicholl noted that Kate "looked impeccable" at the royal event, adding, "If you didn't know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed."

As for future appearances for Kate, Nicholl said, "I think we can probably imagine that she probably had a long and well deserved rest afterwards. I don't think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That's going to take some recovery."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Trooping the Colour. - Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

Throughout the day, Kate was seen alongside her father-in-law, King Charles III, who's also battling cancer.

"At last year's Trooping, you had William and his father shoulder by shoulder. This year, it was Kate who stood next to the king. I think that was very deliberate," Nicholl said. "The cameras caught them in a bit of an exchange, where they seem to be talking very warmly, very fondly. I'm hearing that always close relationship between Kate and her father-in-law is now even closer... They are both going through cancer treatment. They're both going through good and bad days, and therefore they're able to relate to one another and have some sort of understanding that probably they can't have with any other members of the family."

Kate went public with her cancer battle in March after months of speculation. Calling the diagnosis a "huge shock," the princess shared that she is in treatment and is taking time to recover and prioritize her health.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: