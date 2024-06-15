Kate Middleton cemented her first public appearance in six months with a triumphant return to the Buckingham Palace balcony flanked by the rest of the royal family during Saturday's 2024 Trooping the Colour in London.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles dressed angelically in a white dress by one of her go-to British designers, Jenny Packham. Joining the mother of three on the balcony included husband Prince William and children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duchess of Gloucester, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent rounded out the royal family taking part in the tradition of posing on the balcony.

Trooping of the Colour is a 260-year tradition marking the monarch's official birthday celebration that includes a massive parade comprised of soldiers, horses and musicians. Kate took part in that parade Saturday morning, marking her first public appearance since Dec. 25, 2023.

Kate was photographed sitting in the backseat of a car alongside her son, George, and husband, William, as the family of five arrived to the event. The famed royal was later seen smiling and waving from inside a carriage during the parade with her three children, including Princess Charlotte, 9.

Kate Middleton with the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony at 2024 Trooping the Colour. - Getty

Kate Middleton having a fun chat with Prince Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour. - Getty

Kate Middleton with the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace at the 2024 Trooping the Colour in London, England. - Getty

Kate last made her public appearance at a Christmas Day service in Norfolk, where she was also flanked by her family. Since then, the mom of three underwent abdominal surgery for a non-disclosed reason in January and remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks. At the time, Kensington Palace said it was "unlikely" for Kate "to return to public duties until after Easter."

Following speculation and conspiracies about her whereabouts as she remained largely out of the public eye save for a few sightings, the future queen reemerged on March 22 in a video message, sharing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

That Kate chose to make Trooping the Colour her first public appearance in six months conveyed a strong message, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

"It's a very important image to project to the world," Nicholl tells ET.

She added, "So, up there on that balcony you are seeing the royal family together, despite having gone through a very turbulent time. And I think that's going to send a really important message."

RELATED CONTENT: