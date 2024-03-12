Kate Middleton is hoping to put her Photoshop controversy to bed. After a photo of Kate with her children sparked backlash, a source tells ET that Kate admitted to editing the pic to apologize and in order to acknowledge any misunderstanding it may have caused.

She wanted to be transparent, the source says of Kate, who's only been seen in public a handful of times since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

According to the source, the intention with the photo was to thank the public for their support during her recovery and provide a lovely picture of the children. Kate shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband, Prince William.

A second source notes that the trolling and criticism after her abdominal surgery had gone a bit too far and the statement from the Princess of Wales should now allow people to move on.

After some photo agencies pulled the Mother's Day photo Kate released due to claims that the image was manipulated, the Princess of Wales spoke out in a statement, tweeting, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. "

Shortly thereafter, royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in on the controversy in an interview with ET.

"My sources at Kensington Palace say that these were minor adjustments and I think that's a really important detail here," Nicholl said. "We're not talking about superimposing the Princess of Wales into an image because she wasn't well enough to be there. And that's some of the wild speculation that is flying around on the internet at the moment."

The royal expert added that it's unlikely any further comment about the matter is forthcoming, explaining, "The explanation has been made. An apology has been offered for any confusion, and I think you will notice that the photograph is still on the couple's social media channel. They've not chosen to take it down. The fact that Catherine has apologized for any confusion caused should hopefully put an end to [the controversy.] I think that's certainly the hope at the Palace."

