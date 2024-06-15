King Charles' Birthday Parade was a big family celebration, joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal children attended Saturday's Trooping the Colour in London to celebrate King Charles' birthday. It was also the first public appearance for their mom, Kate Middleton, since announcing her cancer diagnosis on March 22. The Princess of Wales, 42, was sweetly joined by her husband, Prince William, 41.

Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, were seen in a carriage for the parade with George and Charlotte looking out the windows and waving. At one point, the princess smiled at onlookers. George and Louis could also be seen in a car with their royal parents arriving to Buckingham Palace to attend the event.

At one point, Middleton's older children were photographed walking in front of her as they made their way to the parade. She was later photographed inside the carriage with her three kids.

Kate shared a lengthy update Friday on social media announcing that she would be attending Trooping the Colour with her family, a welcome and unexpected surprise considering she sent a letter to the Irish Guards earlier this month expressing regret for missing the Colonel's Review for Trooping the Colour. The review typically serves as the final dress rehearsal of the parade before Trooping the Colour.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are photographed sitting together inside a carriage during the parade. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte smiles at onlookers while in a carriage with her brother, Prince George, at the 2024 Trooping the Colour. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George, who is second in line to the throne behind his dad, Prince William, was photographed looking out the window of a carriage at the 2024 Trooping the Colour. - John Phillips/Getty Images

Kate Middleton smiles inside a carriage with her three children, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George, during Trooping the Colour. - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George and Princess Charlotte headed to the parade in front of their mom, Kate Middleton, who was making her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis. - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

In Kate's post on Friday, she also disclosed that her cancer treatment is ongoing and will be undergoing treatment "for a few more months."

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she wrote in a caption accompanied by the first new photo of herself shared since her cancer reveal. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She added, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I'm looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Kate also thanked everyone for their "continued understanding" and said she is "taking each day as it comes."

