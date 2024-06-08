Kate Middleton is apologizing for missing the Colonel's Review for Trooping the Colour amid her cancer treatment.

In a letter shared by the Irish Guards on social media, the Princess of Wales shared regret that she couldn't be there to salute them during the high-profile rehearsal. In the letter dated June 3, Middleton shared she wanted to let them know she's "proud of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour."

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," she added. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."

The Colonel's Review, where soldiers in scarlet coats and fur hats will march while accompanied by military bands, is slated for Saturday. The mom of three was appointed as Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, assuming the role after her longtime husband, Prince William.

The review typically serves as the final rehearsal of the parade before Trooping the Colour on June 15. ET has learned General James Bucknall will fill in for Middleton as inspecting officer at the review.

For his part, King Charles, who has also been undergoing treatment for unspecified cancer, will be present for Trooping the Colour, though he will inspect troops from a carriage as opposed to on horseback as he did in 2023. In late April, the monarch attended his first public engagement since announcing his diagnosis, fittingly stepping out at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET that Middleton has turned a positive corner amid her battle with cancer.

"She's tolerating this preventative chemotherapy better. I think she had a hard time in the beginning. These are strong drugs that she's on, but she's she's tolerating it better, and she's doing better," Nicholl says. "We've had reports from members of the public that she's been out and about. I've heard from from certain people that... she's out with the children. That's a really positive sign."

As for when Middleton may return to her public duties, that remains unclear.

"She has made it very clear that she wants to stay out of the spotlight," Nicholl explains. "She needs this period and below the radar for her recovery. We're so used to seeing her up on that balcony."

