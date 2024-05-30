Kate Middleton will not be returning to her public duties next month to participate in the Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour.

Two months after announcing she has been diagnosed with cancer, the future queen is confirmed to miss the upcoming event as she continues her recovery, ET has learned. This marks the latest royal engagement Middleton will not attend since she last stepped out publicly for church service with the royal family on Christmas Day in December 2023.

The Colonel's Review, where soldiers in scarlet coats and fur hats will march while accompanied by military bands, is scheduled for June 8. The mom of three was appointed as Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, assuming the role after her longtime husband, Prince William.

The review typically serves as the final rehearsal of the parade before Trooping the Colour on June 15. ET has learned General James Bucknall will fill in for Middleton as inspecting officer at the review.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles, who has also been undergoing treatment for unspecified cancer, will be present for Trooping the Colour, though he will inspect troops from a carriage as opposed to on horseback as he did in 2023. In late April, the monarch attended his first public engagement since announcing his diagnosis, fittingly stepping out at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

The event is one of the most familiar and photographed royal engagements with members of the British family coming together on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Princess Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2023 for the Trooping of the Colour with King Charles and Queen Camilla. - Neil Mockford/Getty Images

As for Middleton, it is unclear if she will attend Trooping the Colour with a source recently telling ET that "there is no indication she is returning to work imminently."

"She will only return to work when her medical team gives the go ahead," the source said. In a video message shared in March, Middleton disclosed that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" after cancer had been found from her abdominal surgery in January.

The source told ET that "Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery, but she has been spotted running errands with her family. Her priority remains on her young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation. Her mother and siblings have also been dedicated to her recovery and other members of the family have stepped in to support her young family."

