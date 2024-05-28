Kate Middleton's focus is her health and family amid her cancer battle.

While royal watchers are wondering when the Princess of Wales will make her official return to the spotlight, a source tells ET that she is staying busy and getting help from family.

"Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery but she has been spotted running errands with her family," the source says. "Her priority remains on her young children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation. Her mother and siblings have also been dedicated to her recovery and other members of the family have stepped in to support her young family."

Kate Middleton publicly shared her cancer diagnosis in March. - BBC Studios

Kate, 42, shared in March that she was diagnosed with cancer through a public video message. In the message, the royal revealed that she would be undergoing preventative chemotherapy and would remain out of the public eye. The mother of three has not been photographed since March when she appeared in a car with William.

Still, the source says that Kate is staying up to date with her patronages. However, that does not mean she is ready to return to work.

"While Kate was 'kept up to date' on the release of the Royal Foundation Business Task Force for Early Childhood report, which was released last week, there is no indication she is returning to work imminently," the source shares. "She will only return to work when her medical team gives the go ahead."

A source tells ET that it is not clear if Kate Middleton will join the royal family during this year's Trooping the Colour. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Next month, King Charles III -- who shared his own cancer diagnosis this year -- and other members of the royal family are expected to attend Trooping the Colour. Kate and her children have appeared alongside Prince William and the family every year since their marriage.

"It is unclear whether we may see the Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour next month which is one of the most important dates on the royal calendar," the source says. "The palace has yet to respond on whether she may be well enough to participate."

Kate Middleton is being supported by her husband Prince William and her family amid her cancer diagnosis. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Last week, Kensington Palace released a statement to the BBC and shared when Kate would return to work.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," the spokesperson said.

Though Kate has not been out, William has been working and taking on public duties. However, he wiped his schedule clean due to Britain's impending general election. On Saturday, William and George, 10, had a father-son day at Emirates FA Cup final.

