Kate Middleton has offered a remarkable update amid her battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales took to her social media channels on Friday and shared that her cancer treatment is ongoing and that she will be undergoing treatment "for a few more months." That being said, the mother of three also announced that she'll be attending King Charles' birthday parade on Saturday, marking her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," Kate wrote in a lengthy caption accompanied by a new portrait of the princess dressed in jeans and a beige blazer while posing in front of a tree. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She added, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I'm looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Kate also thanked everyone for their "continued understanding."

Back in March, Kate shared she had undergone abdominal surgery earlier this year, and it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous. But tests after the operation "found cancer had been present." At the time, Kate said she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and was "in the early stages of that treatment."

Friday's health update comes following rampant speculation about Kate's cancer treatment. Online sleuths speculated she was in Houston, Texas, undergoing treatment at the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center, but ET learned she was in the U.K., with summer break starting in early July for her and William's three children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. ET was also told that the family has been splitting time between Adelaide Cottage near the children's school and their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Last weekend, Kate apologized in a letter to the Irish Guards expressing her regret for missing the Colonel's Review for Trooping the Colour.

Prince William and Kate Middleton prior to her announcing her cancer diagnosis. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," she said. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."

The Colonel's Review, where soldiers in scarlet coats and fur hats will march while accompanied by military bands, is slated for Saturday. The mom of three was appointed as Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, assuming the role after her longtime husband, Prince William.

The review typically serves as the final rehearsal of the parade before Trooping the Colour on June 15.

