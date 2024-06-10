Prince Louis knows best when it comes to how England's football team should prep for their big tournament!

On Monday, Prince William, who is the president of the FA (Football Association), met with the team at St George's Park and shared a piece of wisdom from his and Kate Middleton's 6-year-old son.

While speaking with the players, William mentioned asking his children, Louis, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, what he should tell the team ahead of their big weekend.

Prince William shared the advice that Prince Louis had for the England football team. - Paul Cooper - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said, 'What shall I say to the England team today?,'" William said. "The best bit of advice I got [for] you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat. So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest's advice with a pinch of salt."

England's team is set to compete this weekend at Euro 2024 in Germany. Ahead of the team's game against Serbia on Sunday, William's latest engagement saw him meeting with players, coaches and staff members, and making sure they all knew he was cheering them on.

Following his outing, the Prince of Wales took to X (formally Twitter) to send an additional note.

"Great to catch up with Gareth, the players and staff at St George’s Park. Wishing @England the very best of luck at #EURO2024 ⚽️," the message read above a series of pictures from the day.

William, 41, has always been vocal about his support for the home team. In May, William and George attended the Emirates FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Prince William met with the England football team ahead of the 2023 Euro 2024 tournament. - Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

So far, Louis hasn't attended any games with his father. William and Kate's youngest son's last public appearance was alongside his family during the holiday season in 2023.

In April, the world got a look at how grown up he's gotten when the palace released a new series of pictures -- taken by his mother -- in honor of his 6th birthday. In the photos, Louis smiles big for the camera as he shows off his one missing tooth at the bottom.

Prince Louis' last public appearance came alongside his parents and siblings during Christmas 2023. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While Kate -- who has been away from public duties since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March -- will not be in attendance alongside the royal family for the Trooping the Colour, there is a chance her children may be.

Louis, Charlotte and George have all joined the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in recent years. During the event, Louis has stolen the show with funny faces and reactions to the flyover.

