There is rampant speculation that Kate Middleton is in the United States undergoing cancer treatment, but ET has learned that the Princess of Wales is actually in the U.K. ahead of her and Prince William's three children getting ready for summer break.

Rumors of Kate's whereabouts began when online sleuths flooded TikTok and the social network forum, Reddit, claiming the mother of three was seeking cancer treatment at the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, long considered one of the world's most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care and research.

However, no photos of Kate have surfaced at this time, and due to patient confidentiality law, the MD Anderson Cancer Center cannot comment.

"Due to patient privacy laws, we are unable to confirm or deny if an individual is a patient at MD Anderson," a spokesperson for the cancer center tells ET.

Kate, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22. She had undergone abdominal surgery earlier this year, and it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous. But tests after the operation "found cancer had been present." At the time, Kate said she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and was "in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate has not revealed what type of cancer she was diagnosed with. Nevertheless, everywhere Prince William goes, people continue to ask him for a health update. Such was the case last week when he joined his father, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England.

In a video, posted on X (formally Twitter), William gives an update on his wife's health. William is perched closely to a veteran in a wheelchair who asks if his wife "is getting any better."

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales sweetly replies, "Yes, she'd love to be here today."

Amid Kate's cancer battle, the royal family has kept a busy schedule. On Tuesday, William made a royal stop in Wales and King Charles spent his day with David Beckham, Rod Stewart and others at the inaugural awards for The King's Foundation in London.

As for Kate, ET has learned that she is also in the U.K., with summer break starting in early July for her and William's three children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. ET was also told that the family has been splitting time between Adelaide Cottage near the children's school and their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

As the world continues to wonder how Kate is holding up, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that the Princess of Wales "has turned a corner" in her cancer treatment.

"She's tolerating this preventative chemotherapy better. I think she had a hard time in the beginning. These are strong drugs that she's on, but she's tolerating it better, and she's doing better," Nicholl said. "We've had reports from members of the public that she's been out and about. I've heard from from certain people that... she's out with the children. That's a really positive sign."

RELATED CONTENT: