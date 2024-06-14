Kate Middleton is getting close to nature in the first photo of the Princess of Wales since she announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22. Kate took to social media on Friday to give her followers a lengthy update that shared she'll be undergoing treatment "for a few more months."

The update came with a new photo of the mother of three in which the princess, 42, leans against a lush tree dressed in jeans and a beige blazer.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," Kate captioned the post. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she added.

That being said, Kate also announced that she'll be attending King Charles' birthday parade on Saturday, marking her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she wrote before ending her update by thanking everyone for their "continued understanding."

Back in March, Kate shared she had undergone abdominal surgery earlier this year, and it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous. But tests after the operation "found cancer had been present." At the time, Kate said she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and was "in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate has not revealed what type of cancer she was diagnosed with. Nevertheless, everywhere Prince William goes, people continue to ask him for a health update. Such was the case last week when he joined his father, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England.

In a video, posted on X (formally Twitter), William gives an update on his wife's health. William is perched closely to a veteran in a wheelchair who asks if his wife "is getting any better."

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales sweetly replies, "Yes, she'd love to be here today."

Prince William recently gave an update on Kate Middleton's health during the D-Day event. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Friday's health update comes following rampant speculation about Kate's cancer treatment.

Online sleuths speculated she was in Houston, Texas, undergoing treatment at the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center, but ET learned she was in the U.K., with summer break starting in early July for her and William's three children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

ET was also told that the family has been splitting time between Adelaide Cottage near the children's school and their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

As the world continues to wonder how Kate is holding up, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that the Princess of Wales "has turned a corner" in her cancer treatment.

"She's tolerating this preventative chemotherapy better. I think she had a hard time in the beginning. These are strong drugs that she's on, but she's tolerating it better, and she's doing better," Nicholl said. "We've had reports from members of the public that she's been out and about. I've heard from from certain people that... she's out with the children. That's a really positive sign."

