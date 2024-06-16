Kate Middleton turned the lens on her family for a special occasion!

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales shared a new picture of her husband, Prince William, in honor of Father's Day.

"We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L 📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024," the photo of William, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was captioned.

In the sweet pic, William, 41, has his back turned while he stands on the beach with George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, who each stand by his side with their arms wrapped around him.

Not pictured in the photograph is Kate, 42, who snapped the candid shot of her family. The Princess of Wales is known for turning the lens on her family for special occasions. In April and May, Kate stepped behind the camera to snap the photos taken in honor of Louis and Charlotte's respective birthdays.

However, unlike before, Kate's Father's Day image had the year in the caption -- signaling that the photo was taken this year -- amid her cancer diagnosis.

Kate's latest post comes after she made her return to the spotlight -- four months after revealing her cancer diagnosis and six months since her last public appearance in 2023. On Saturday, the princess attended the Trooping the Colour military celebration with William, their kids, and other members of the royal family, including King Charles who disclosed his own cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Kate Middleton returned to the public eye during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday. - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

For the outing, Kate was all smiles as she was seen during the processional inside a of carriage with her three children. Kate also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family.

Prior to the outing, Kate revealed that she would be attending the annual event, and gave an update of her cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton's appearance marked her first sighting in the public eye in six months. - Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she wrote. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

