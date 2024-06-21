Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London is officially in full swing, and the celebrity Swifties are showing up and out!

On Friday, June 21, the 34-year-old "London Boy" crooner kicked off the three-night stop at Wembley Stadium, welcoming an estimated 80,000 concertgoers from across the world, including some notable figures and fans of the 14-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist. Given Swift's connection to the U.K. capital -- she lived in London on and off with Joe Alwyn, her ex-boyfriend of six years -- it's no surprise just how many friends turned out.

While she may have said "So Long, London" in one song off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, she is back and better than ever, with stars including Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness (who was in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video) spotted en route to the performance. Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce, were also at the show. This marked the couple's first time at one of the pop star's concerts.

Those who miss out on the first London leg will have a chance to catch the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in August, when Swift returns for five more shows before she officially heads back to the U.S. for tour dates in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis.

Until then, check out the full list of celebs below who made it to Swift's first Eras Tour stop in London.

Night 1:

Taylor Swift performs The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. - Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlin

Jonathan Van Ness

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Travis Kelce

Scott and Andrea Swift (Taylor's parents)

Swift is no stranger to big names in the crowd. In August, during her Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, her VIP tent saw friend after friend enter, including Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Channing Tatum and Kevin Costner, among many others. Since then, her No. 1 VIP has been No. 87 on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, who Swift began dating in late (not so cruel) summer of last year.

In May, Kelce attended Swift's 87th Eras Tour show, which just so happened to occur in the City of Love -- Paris, France. Coincidence or is she a mastermind? Regardless, Kelce was accompanied by her close friends, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, while her mom, Andrea Swift, and Lenny Kravitz were also in attendance.

After a two-month break from the end of February to early May, Swift resumed her record-breaking world tour in Nanterre, France, and has visited Sweden, Portugal and Scotland in the weeks since, making each show with unique surprise songs -- including the recently debuted "murder mashup" and "diss track mashup."

Sadly, Swift recently used her 100th show to announce that the Eras Tour will officially conclude in December as she finishes out the two-year spanning undertaking in Vancouver, Canada -- the hometown of her good friend, Ryan Reynolds, who we predict will absolutely be present.

For more headlines from the Eras Tour, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: